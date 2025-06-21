The fresh capital will be used by Pico Xpress to strengthen its technological infrastructure, expand delivery operations, and scale its reach across urban India.

In a significant boost to India's fast-growing quick commerce sector, ENRISSION INDIA CAPITAL has invested in Pico Xpress in a Pre-Series A funding round.

Founded in 2023 by Aniruddha Gangopadhyay and Kamal Syal, Pico Xpress is a Bengaluru-based logistics startup redefining how essential goods reach consumers. The company specialises in last-mile delivery, time-bound quick commerce logistics (within 30, 60, and 120 minutes), and omni-channel fulfillment through dark stores.

With a presence in over eight cities, Pico Xpress is building the backbone for India's convenience-driven commerce future.

Aniruddha Gangopadhyay, Co-founder of Pico Xpress, said, "ENRISSION INDIA CAPITAL's investment fuels our mission to build India's leading quick commerce logistics backbone. This capital infusion allows us to rapidly enhance our technological capabilities and expand our operational footprint."

Co-founder Kamal Syal added, "Our goal is to create a seamless and highly efficient quick commerce delivery experience. With ENRISSION's support, we are poised to innovate and set new standards in logistics speed and reliability."

Harsh Deodhar, Principal at ENRISSION INDIA CAPITAL, stated, "Pico Xpress is at the forefront of India's quick commerce revolution. We are excited to support their vision of delivering essentials with unmatched speed and reliability, and shaping the future of convenience retail."

As India's demand for faster deliveries surges, Pico Xpress is uniquely positioned to capitalise on the shift, offering businesses and consumers a dependable and scalable logistics partner for the digital age.