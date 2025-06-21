ENRISSION INDIA CAPITAL Backs Pico Xpress to Accelerate Quick Commerce Growth The fresh capital will be used by Pico Xpress to strengthen its technological infrastructure, expand delivery operations, and scale its reach across urban India.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Aniruddha Gangopadhyay, Co-founder of Pico Xpress|LinkedIn

In a significant boost to India's fast-growing quick commerce sector, ENRISSION INDIA CAPITAL has invested in Pico Xpress in a Pre-Series A funding round.

The fresh capital will be used by Pico Xpress to strengthen its technological infrastructure, expand delivery operations, and scale its reach across urban India.

Founded in 2023 by Aniruddha Gangopadhyay and Kamal Syal, Pico Xpress is a Bengaluru-based logistics startup redefining how essential goods reach consumers. The company specialises in last-mile delivery, time-bound quick commerce logistics (within 30, 60, and 120 minutes), and omni-channel fulfillment through dark stores.

With a presence in over eight cities, Pico Xpress is building the backbone for India's convenience-driven commerce future.

Aniruddha Gangopadhyay, Co-founder of Pico Xpress, said, "ENRISSION INDIA CAPITAL's investment fuels our mission to build India's leading quick commerce logistics backbone. This capital infusion allows us to rapidly enhance our technological capabilities and expand our operational footprint."

Co-founder Kamal Syal added, "Our goal is to create a seamless and highly efficient quick commerce delivery experience. With ENRISSION's support, we are poised to innovate and set new standards in logistics speed and reliability."

Harsh Deodhar, Principal at ENRISSION INDIA CAPITAL, stated, "Pico Xpress is at the forefront of India's quick commerce revolution. We are excited to support their vision of delivering essentials with unmatched speed and reliability, and shaping the future of convenience retail."

As India's demand for faster deliveries surges, Pico Xpress is uniquely positioned to capitalise on the shift, offering businesses and consumers a dependable and scalable logistics partner for the digital age.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

Amazon Tells Thousands of Employees to Relocate or Resign

Amazon says the move to bring teams together will make them more "effective."

By Sherin Shibu
Business News

'Largest Data Breach in History': Apple, Google, and Meta Passwords Reportedly Among 16 Billion Stolen in Massive Hack

"Massive datasets" have been emerging every few weeks, according to a new report.

By Erin Davis
Lifestyle

Yoga Shaping Modern Leadership: International Yoga Day 2025

Where corporate culture has often emphasized speed, scale, and multitasking, yoga brings in the missing ingredients: stillness, depth, and intention. It's no coincidence that those who lead from the front are increasingly turning inward to build resilience, emotional intelligence, and mental clarity.

By Aditya Pran Mahanta
News and Trends

The International Yoga Day 2025: Indian Yoga & Meditation Industry to Hit USD 155.2 Billion by 2035

"AI is a tool, not the teacher. But it can be a really, really smart tool. It can help personalise, democratise, and scale access to yoga and wellness in ways we couldn't imagine before. But the soul of yoga is still human," says Sarvesh Shashi, CEO of SARVA Yoga

By Entrepreneur Staff
Growing a Business

Successful Entrepreneurs Are Strategically Outsourcing These 5 Tasks

Strategic outsourcing is a way for busy entrepreneurs to reclaim valuable time and avoid burnout, allowing them to focus on core activities that drive real business growth.

By Pierre Raymond