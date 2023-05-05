Enterprise Healthcare SaaS Startup THB Raises $20M in Growth Equity Round For Expansion

THB said it will use the funds in expanding its operations globally and accelerating growth in existing countries across South Asia, Middle East and South East Asia.

THB (Technology l Healthcare l Big Data Analytics), a Gurugram and Dubai-based enterprise healthcare SAAS startup, has raised USD 20 million funding in a growth equity round led by Filter Capital and Edelweiss Discovery Fund Series - I.

Cornerstone Venture Partners Fund (CSVP) and Healthquad, among others, also participated in the round.

In an official statement, THB said it will use the funds in expanding its operations globally and accelerating growth in existing countries across South Asia, Middle East and South East Asia.

"THB aims to provide its customers with a comprehensive suite of data use-cases, enabling them to fully leverage their healthcare datasets and achieve tangible growth," said Akansh Khurana, MD and Group CEO of THB.

THB serves large healthcare enterprises to drive digital, data, and technology adoption with their data management platform, and a suite of software solutions across 20+ use-cases, including patient engagement, doctor engagement, clinical customer relationship management, analytics automation, customer care automation, and real-world evidence. It was founded in 2015 by Akansh Khurana (a former Bain & Co executive), Rohit Kumar (ex analytics professional at American Express), Rajesh Pachar (ex Microsoft executive), Kritika Tandon (ex McKinsey consultant), and Dr Chirag Adatia (ex McKinsey Partner).

The firm currently serves a wide spectrum of customers in the healthcare industry, including hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, diagnostic labs, primary care, consumer health, payors, and medtech companies across markets in emerging Asia including India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, UAE, KSA, Indonesia, Singapore, and Malaysia.

THB currently serves over 150 healthcare enterprises across 10+ countries.

Nitin Nayar, Co-founder and Managing Partner of Filter Capital, said, "Akansh and team have built a strong product suite, demonstrated clear product-market fit, and served over 150 passionate customers across Asian markets."

"The company is playing a vital role in helping healthcare providers, pharma companies, and other healthcare segments to unlock the full potential of data. THB's suite of solutions empowers healthcare enterprises to efficiently grow and deliver effective customer experiences," stated Ashish Agarwal, Managing Partner, Private Equity, Edelweiss Asset Management.

Investec Capital and Antares Legal were the advisors to the transaction.