Entrepreneur 2025: India's Premier Business Event Returns With a 14-Year Legacy of Empowering Change-Makers Entrepreneur India brings back its flagship summit, uniting trailblazers, investors, and innovators to shape the future of business.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Entrepreneur event

Entrepreneur 2025, India's most prestigious platform for entrepreneurs, is set to on the 23rd of September at Bharat Mandapam, N Delhi; with a mission to inspire, connect, and accelerate the next generation of business leaders. Organized by Entrepreneur India, a franchise of the globally renowned Entrepreneur Media, this event celebrates 14 years of legacy as a cornerstone of India's entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Backed by Entrepreneur Media's 52-year global heritage in empowering business owners through trusted content, community, and events, Entrepreneur 2025 promises an unmatched experience at the intersection of innovation, leadership, and growth.

What to Expect at Entrepreneur 2025:

  • 100+ visionaries and change-makers on stage
  • Cutting-edge panels, fireside chats & masterclasses
  • The Startup Kickoff Zone – spotlighting high-growth early-stage ventures
  • Investor Connect – access to India's most active VCs, family offices, and angels
  • Entrepreneur Awards 2025 – honoring excellence across industries

This day long summit will attract 2,500+ delegates, including established entrepreneurs, startup founders, investors, corporate CXOs, policy makers, influencers, and emerging entrepreneurs.

"With over a decade of building India's most influential entrepreneurial community, Entrepreneur 2025 represents our continued commitment to spotlight innovation and drive business excellence," said Mr.Sachin Marya, Publisher, Entrepreneur Media APAC & India.

Entrepreneur India is the trusted voice of the nation's business builders, with a monthly reach of over 10 million readers and event audiences spanning the top decision-makers and rising stars of the startup economy.

Join the movement. Shape the future.
Register now at https://www.entrepreneurindia.com
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

McKinsey Is Using AI to Create PowerPoints and Take Over Junior Employee Tasks: 'Technology Could Do That'

Over 75% of McKinsey employees now use the internal AI tool Lilli, which safely handles confidential information.

By Sherin Shibu
News and Trends

True Diamond Bags INR 26 Cr from India Quotient, Titan Capital, and Huddle Ventures

The fresh capital will be deployed to accelerate the Mumbai-based brand's omnichannel growth, particularly focusing on expanding offline retail presence.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

The CEO of Google's AI Initiative Is Worried About 2 Things, and Neither Is AI Replacing Jobs

Nobel Prize Winner and Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis says he has some concerns about artificial intelligence.

By Sherin Shibu
News and Trends

LoanTap Raises INR 74 Cr to Expand MSME Supply Chain Financing

The pre-Series C round was led by July Ventures with support from existing investors, and INR 20 crore was additionally raised through venture debt.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Syfe Raises USD 80 Mn in Series C Funding, Focuses on India Tech Expansion

The company recently acquired Selfwealth, a well-established Australian online investment platform, to further solidify its presence in the region.

By Entrepreneur Staff