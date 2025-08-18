Entrepreneur and Investor Neeraj Tyagi Passes Away at 50

Neeraj Tyagi made over 60 angel investments, backing startups like BluSmart, Rooter, Zypp Electric, Oben Electric, Garuda Aerospace, and Hesa, with strong focus on electric mobility and emerging technologies.

Entrepreneur and angel investor Neeraj Tyagi, co-founder of We Founder Circle (WFC), Avinya Ventures, and Invstt, passed away on Saturday, August 16. He was around 50, according to a report by Moneycontrol.

Tyagi was a well-known figure in India's early-stage startup ecosystem. At WFC, which he co-founded in 2020, he helped build one of the country's most active angel networks. The platform facilitated more than 100 startup deals in the last three years, making it a key player in the angel investment space.

He also co-founded Invstt, a global marketplace for startups and investors. The firm has attracted over 27,000 investors across 66 countries and 900 cities. In 2024, he expanded his vision further by co-founding Avinya Ventures, with a focus on institutionalising early-stage investing, particularly in technology-led startups.

Tyagi himself was a prolific angel investor with more than 60 personal investments. These included early bets on BluSmart, Rooter, Zypp Electric, Oben Electric, Anveshan, ClearDekho, and HealthySure. Media reports note that he had been backing Zypp Electric since 2018 and Oben Electric since 2021, reflecting his strong interest in the electric mobility sector. His portfolio also included Garuda Aerospace, a leading drone-tech firm, and Hesa, a rural fintech and supply chain platform.

Tributes from entrepreneurs and peers poured in following the news of his demise. Vikas Bagaria, founder of Pee Safe, wrote, "I woke up today to the heartbreaking news of the untimely passing of Neeraj Tyagi, the founder of We Founder Circle."

Ritesh Jain, founder of Infynit, shared, "Deeply saddened by the sudden passing of dear friend Neeraj Tyagi. Hard to believe—we spoke just days ago, and I still remember him saying 'life is too fragile.'"

Before establishing his own platforms, Tyagi served as managing partner at Venture Catalysts, where he contributed to fundraising for more than 200 companies. He earlier ran a content production business that worked with clients including Microsoft, Google, Network18, and Whirlpool. He also frequently spoke at startup events and completed executive education at MIT Sloan.