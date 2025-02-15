"The goal is to establish a solid foundation and brand recognition at a national level before considering any international expansion. By solidifying our national reach, we will be in a better position to assess the right timing and resources for exploring global markets in the future," Aditya Amit Modak, CO-founder & Director, Gargi by Png

Hailing from one of the oldest and most reputed jewellers in Maharashtra—a legacy of six generations—Aditya Modak knows the industry's tips and tricks well. A decade ago, he joined the family business 'PNG Sons' as a chartered accountant and has climbed the ladder to now serve as the chief operating officer and chief financial officer of the Pune-based jewellery business. Identifying a new segment, Modak took a leap of faith to branch out a new sub-brand 'Gargi' to cater to pieces for everyday women— one that combines style, quality, and a personal touch.

"I wanted to create a brand that empowered people to express their individuality without compromising on quality. That's when the idea for Gargi was born—bringing affordable luxury to the fingertips of every woman, no matter where she is," said Aditya Modak, co founder and director, Gargi by PNG.

Since its inception in 2022, the fine jewellery brand has served over 100,000 customers with pieces composed of quality materials like 925 sterling silver, 14-carat gold, and natural diamonds. Gargi by PNG has managed to attain a break-even in business and has a positive Profit After Tax (PAT) of 22 per cent. Recently, it reached a market capitalization of INR 1,500 crore.

Modak calls 2024 a defining year for the brand. "We've solidified our place in the market and pushed the boundaries of creativity, innovation, and customer experience," he said. Gargi by PNG achieved a significant milestone as it bid 2024 adieu by clocking in a turnover of INR 100 Crores. The year 2025 opened on a good note as it onboarded actress Mithila Palkar as a brand ambassador, launched two physical stores– tallying now to eight and introduced a kids collection.

"This year has set the stage for a bold future, where we continue to break conventions and lead with a vision that's as forward-thinking as it is rooted in tradition," he shared. Up next, a key driver for growth is centred on diversifying the product range, with a particular focus on launching new lines in the jewellery and accessories markets.

"This diversification will allow us to tap into new customer segments and further strengthen our position in the market. We expect to not only attract more customers but also increase average order value," he noted.

The next few years will see Gargi by PNG expand its presence across the country by optimizing supply chain and enhancing marketing strategies. "The goal is to establish a solid foundation and brand recognition at a national level before considering any international expansion. By solidifying our national reach, we will be in a better position to assess the right timing and resources for exploring global markets in the future," concluded the 34-year-old.