"My childhood hobby of flying Remote Control planes turned into a mainstream business in one of the exponentially growing industries. It didn't allow me to think twice before launching this company," Paras Jain, Founder & CEO, Indo Wings

A serial entrepreneur with three ventures in his kitty, Paras Jain is aiming to lead the charge in India's drone revolution. "My childhood hobby of flying Remote Control planes turned into a mainstream business in one of the exponentially growing industries," he said. "It didn't allow me to think twice before launching this company."

Jain completed his BSc (Hons) in International Business, and MA in Entrepreneurial Management from the University of London before going down the entrepreneurial rabbit hole. With Indo Wings, Jain is driven by a vision to push technological boundaries and elevate the possibilities of aerial solutions.

The 2020-founded start-up caters to over 200 customers worldwide in sectors including defence, paramilitary & police forces, research institutes, oil & gas, mining, and agrochemicals. It also counts the top four conglomerates as customers. Being in a saturated space, what makes Indo Wings' concept stand out?

"In this digitally transforming world of robotics in everyday lives, the correct use of artificial intelligence and its fusion with aerial robots introduces the most advanced autonomous air vehicles capable of doing versatile tasks by the flick of an eye," said Paras Jain, Founder & CEO, Indo Wings.

A significant player in India's USD 654 million drone market, the start-up offers products under its brands Cyberone, E Series, S series and artificial intelligence as a service. So, how was the year 2024? "2024 has been a wonderful year for us where we have seen 4x growth in terms of revenue, we have achieved groundbreaking records in terms of performance of our products & also introduced a new aviation vertical within the company allowing us to reach a larger market share," Jain shared.

In addition, Indo Wings partnered with Ministry of Science & technology to transform the future of critical technologies for the country. For the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela, the Uttar Pradesh State Police acquired Indowings Cyberone Max tether drones to maintain a vigilant watch over an anticipated crowd of 30 crore at stations and premises.

The thriving, bootstrapped start-up plans to commence mass production at its Noida based mega factory in April 2025. Additionally, they are committed to launching an international partnership program, expanding their global reach into six new countries.