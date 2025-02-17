When asked what she looks for while investing, Mira Kapoor, co-founder of Akind says, "I look for unrealistic drive and a desire to win at all costs in a founder. Between idea to execution lies the passion of a founder."

Mira Kapoor's Youtube profile reads "India proud Millennial Mom of two, Ayurveda junkie, clean-beauty obsessed, regular foodie and irregular fitness freak!" Anyone following her work can vouch that she has been working hard on creating an identity for herself. Not a typical Bollywood wife just busy living a fabulous life, Mira started working on a career for herself ( post marriage with Indian actor Shahid Kapoor and two kids).

Today, the 30-year-old dons the hat of an Entrepreneur, Content Creator & Investor. An advocate of skincare rituals, last year she co-founded skincare brand Akind. When asked if it's born out of her passion, she says, "Akind began from my skin care journey; a desire for high-quality performance skincare that is easy to use, easy to repurchase, and adaptable through the various stages of one's life. Spotting a gap in the market, I decided to create simple solutions that prioritize skin barrier health."

The brand is available at Tira both online and offline. When asked about her involvement while launching the beauty products, she says, "When developing Akind's skincare products, I always saw myself as a consumer first. I approached every formulation and design decision with the mindset of someone who cares deeply about skincare—someone who values simplicity, effectiveness, and authenticity. This perspective guided me to create products that I would genuinely use and recommend, making sure that each one addresses real skin care needs with honesty and care. I've been deeply involved and very hands on in every aspect of the brand design and product formulation. From conceptualizing the products to testing different formulations, it has been a journey of discovery and refinement for me as well."

From Zama Organics to Wellbeing Nutrition, Kapoor has also invested in over 10 companies so far. When asked what she looks for while investing, she quips, "I look for unrealistic drive and a desire to win at all costs in a founder. Between idea to execution lies the passion of a founder."

The Millenial has been gung ho about new-age D2C brands in particular. On how well she relates with them she shares, "I have a consumer-first policy. I look for products and brands that make everyday life easier. With Wellbeing Nutrition, I could see Avnish was disrupting the health supplement space by backing his vision for making consumption easier and more scientific. Artium has digitised music learning and made the process easier for both teacher and student, creating a musical academy without borders. Zama Organics and Uravu are both working to create a more sustainable lifestyle for the consumer."

When asked to share her learnings as an entrepreneur, she concludes, "Being consumer first offers invaluable lessons for an entrepreneur. So understanding a consumers needs, price-sensitivity, quality product and service and most importantly a clear voice of the brand is what I have come to realise it extremely important to creating a successful business.

