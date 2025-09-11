This mega-event will bring together the country's most visionary entrepreneurs, investors, and business leaders for a day of awards, summits, and groundbreaking pitches. The show is scheduled for Tuesday, September 23, 2025, at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

"The Entrepreneur 2025 Show is more than just an event; it's a testament to the thriving spirit of Indian entrepreneurship," said Mr. Sachin Marya, Editorial Director, Entrepreneur India. "We are creating a vital ecosystem where innovative ideas are not only celebrated but are also empowered to scale, attract investment, and drive meaningful economic transformation. This is a must-attend for anyone passionate about the future of business in India."

The Entrepreneur 2025 Show will feature three key components:

Entrepreneur Awards 2025 Now in its 15th edition, the Entrepreneur Awards will recognize and celebrate the dedication and success of entrepreneurs who are driving innovation across the Asia-Pacific region. The prestigious ceremony will honor top achievers in various categories, including Startup Awards, Rise Awards, and top honors like Entrepreneur of the Year, Woman Entrepreneur of the Year, and Lifetime Achievement.

Entrepreneur Summit This full-day conference will serve as a hub for thought leadership and investment opportunities. With over 1000 entrepreneurs and investors expected to attend, the forum will host panel discussions and keynote addresses on critical topics shaping the business landscape. Featured sessions include: AI & The Future of Businesses |Family Businesses 2.0 |Evolution of Transactions |Cracking the Code: What VCs Look for in Startups.

The forum will feature an esteemed lineup of speakers and jury members, including: Farhan Akhtar, Actor, Producer, Writer & Director; Gopal Srinivasan, Chairman & MD, TVS Capital Funds Limited; Viraj Bahl, Founder & Managing Director, Veeba; Hitesh Oberoi, MD & CEO, Info Edge India ; Rikant Pittie, CEO & Co-Founder, EaseMyTrip; Dr.Panneerselvam Madanagopal, CEO) - MeitY Startup Hub; C.P. Gurnani, Co-Founder & Vice Chairman, AIonOS; Dr. Anita Gupta, Scientist 'G'/Advisor & Head – CEST, DST, GoI; Dr. Subhransu Sekhar Acharya, CMD, NSIC; Ramanan Ramanathan, Mission Governing Board, Member India AI Mission, Government of India and many others.

Startup Kickoff As a highlight of the show, the Startup Kickoff is an exclusive platform designed to connect high-potential startups with leading investors. In this dynamic session, selected entrepreneurs will have a dedicated 3-5 minute window to pitch their innovative business ideas directly to a panel of VCs, accelerators, and investors. The winning startup will receive national recognition, including a feature in Entrepreneur magazine, and a scorecard evaluating their venture's investment-worthiness.

The Entrepreneur 2025 Show is poised to be an unmissable event, providing unparalleled networking opportunities, valuable insights, and a stage to celebrate the achievements that are fueling India's economic growth.

