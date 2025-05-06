Epigral Posts 13% YoY Rise in PAT for Q4FY25 Reaching INR 87 Crore Epigral also announced major expansion plans to support future growth. Capacity for CPVC Resin and Epichlorohydrin is set to double, with new facilities expected to be operational in the first half of FY2027

Epigral, an integrated chemical manufacturer, reported a robust set of financial results for the quarter and full year ended March 31, 2025, according to its latest regulatory filing. The company posted a 13 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in profit after tax (PAT) for Q4FY25, reaching INR 87 crore, compared to INR 77 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue for the quarter surged 20 per cent to INR 631 crore, driven largely by volume growth in the high-margin derivatives & specialty segment.

The company's financial health showed marked improvement, with return on capital employed (ROCE) climbing to 25 per cent in FY2025, up from 18 per cent a year ago. Its net debt to EBITDA ratio more than halved to 0.7x from 2.0x, while CRISIL upgraded Epigral's credit rating to AA, up from AA-, reflecting enhanced fiscal stability and operational performance.

Chairman and managing director, Maulik Patel, emphasized the significance of the company's trajectory, stating, "We ended FY2025 with the highest ever revenue of INR 2,565 crore, a growth of 33 per cent compared to the previous year. This growth is on account of volume rise of 11 per cent, majorly from high value products."

Notably, the derivatives & specialty segment played a pivotal role in this performance, growing by 24 per cent in volume terms and increasing its revenue contribution to 54 per cent from 45 per cent in FY2024.

The company also raised INR 333 crore through a qualified institutional placement (QIP), which was used to fund its ongoing capital expenditure of INR 195 crore during FY2025. Looking ahead, Patel noted, "We are geared up and strengthened our position to grow further, by focusing on import substitute products, further diversifying and increasing derivatives & specialty business and with prudence allocation of capital, rewarding our stakeholders."

The board has proposed a final dividend of INR 3.5 per share, bringing the total dividend for FY2025 to INR six per share.
