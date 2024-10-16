Join our Waitlist for Expert Advice!

EQT-backed Indium Software Acquires Majority Stake in Experion to Expand Digital Engineering Services The acquisition aims to enhance its digital engineering offerings, expand client reach across key sectors, and increase its global workforce to 5,000 employees, boosting overall market presence.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Ram Sukumar, CEO and Co-founder of Indium Software|LinkedIn

EQT-backed Indium Software, an AI-driven digital engineering firm, has acquired a majority stake in Experion, a global product engineering services company.

The financial details of the acquisition remain undisclosed, but the move is expected to enhance Indium's digital engineering offerings and broaden its client reach across key sectors, including financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, automotive, and transportation.

Through this acquisition, Indium aims to leverage Experion's comprehensive product engineering capabilities to provide superior solutions to both existing and new clients.

"The synergies and complementary capabilities of Indium and Experion will meaningfully amplify our ability to deliver superior digital and product engineering solutions," said Ram Sukumar, CEO and Co-founder of Indium Software. The firm has set a revenue target of USD 150 million for the next financial year.

This acquisition will also boost Indium's global footprint, increasing its workforce to 5,000 employees worldwide.

Founded in 2006, Experion specialises in product strategy, engineering, cognitive computing, platform engineering, and experience design, helping clients develop and maintain proprietary products and platforms.

Experion's CEO and Co-founder, Binu Jacob, added, "We are thrilled to be part of the EQT-Indium family, and Experion stands to benefit immensely from Indium's market presence, diverse range of offerings, and extensive experience working with global enterprises."

Experion has achieved a 30% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the past four years, serving clients in automotive, insurance, mining, and transportation industries across North America, the UK, Europe, Australia, and Japan.

Indium's acquisition of Experion follows its own majority stake acquisition by Hong Kong-based BPEA EQT Mid-Market Growth Fund in December 2023.
