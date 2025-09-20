Equilibrium Bags $3 Mn Seed Funding from Kalaari Capital, Peak XV, and Avaana Capital The company aims to integrate carbon science, digital monitoring, and community-driven execution to deliver high-quality, verifiable carbon removals to reduce carbon emissions and build resilience in India's food systems.

Equilibrium, a digitally-enabled, full-stack carbon project developer, recently announced USD 3 million in seed funding from Kalaari Capital, Peak XV Partners, and Avaana Capital.

The company aims to integrate carbon science, digital monitoring, and community-driven execution to deliver high-quality, verifiable carbon removals to reduce carbon emissions and build resilience in India's food systems.

The Company's project portfolio spans across agroforestry, regenerative agriculture, mangrove restoration, and biochar. The company said in a release that the funds will support the expansion of eight pipeline projects across nine Indian states, covering 120,000 hectares of land and engaging over 150,000 smallholder farmers. Collectively, these projects are expected to generate more than 20 million tonnes of high-quality carbon removal.

According to the company, its framework is designed for scale, as it works with established local ecosystem players, such as FPOs, NGOs, and agri-value chain actors. The company's approach has gained early market validation through a USD 2 million blended finance facility, supported by leading international and domestic philanthropic partners and carbon financiers, reducing emissions in paddy and maize supply chains, supporting over 10,000 smallholder farmers.

"We invested in Equilibrium because it pairs deep agricultural and carbon science with a digitally enabled operating system that makes on-ground implementation partners effective at scale. Its robust dMRV stack delivers auditable high-frequency tracking, and the team operates with the fiscal discipline, corporate governance, and rigour required to build high-integrity, high-quality, long-lived carbon assets. We see Equilibrium as a climate-resilience-first blueprint for strengthening nature-based solutions that carbon buyers can rely on for durable outcomes," said Sampath P, Partner, Kalaari Capital.

Equilibrium's carbon-removal led pathways aim to future-proof and help adapt agri-supply chains against climate-induced risks. It integrates climate science, technology, and ground execution, establishing credibility among global carbon buyers, institutional investors, philanthropies, and local communities alike.

"Our mission is to bring scale and durability to carbon removal through a permanent switch to climate-resilient agriculture, and this requires sustained, appropriate pools of capital to execute long-term projects. Having raised impact & carbon-finance earlier this year, we're glad to raise our seed round of equity investment. It's a long road to planetary restoration, and we're grateful to have investors that share our belief in patient, committed ambition," said Siddhanth Jayaram, founder of Equilibrium.
