Equitree Capital Achieves INR 1,000 Cr AUM Milestone in Five Years Equitree currently manages capital for more than 350 investors, including high-net-worth individuals, family offices, and senior professionals.

Equitree Capital Advisors, a SEBI-registered portfolio management services (PMS) firm, announced that it has crossed INR 1,000 crore in assets under management (AUM).

The achievement comes five years after the firm opened its PMS to external investors in March 2020, reflecting steady investor confidence and consistent performance in India's small and micro-cap segment.

Founded in 2012 by Pawan Bharaddia and Ssuneet Kabra, the Mumbai-based firm adopts a private equity style approach to public markets. It combines detailed primary research, strong valuation principles, and long-term ownership to identify promising businesses in their early growth stages.

Equitree currently manages capital for more than 350 investors, including high-net-worth individuals, family offices, and senior professionals. Its investment strategy is centered on a bottom-up, research-driven framework that focuses on under-researched small and micro-cap companies with scalable models and prudent management practices.

The firm's flagship offering, the Emerging Opportunities PMS, follows a concentrated and high-conviction strategy, typically holding 12 to 15 businesses that display solid earnings growth, cash flow stability, and good governance.

"Crossing the INR 1,000 crore mark is deeply humbling for all of us at Equitree," said Pawan Bharaddia, Co-founder and Chief Investment Officer. "As we scale, our focus remains on deepening research, strengthening analytics, and staying true to the principles that brought us here."

Ssuneet Kabra, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, added, "We are investing in research talent, technology, and investor engagement to support growth while maintaining our boutique DNA. Our aim is to compound capital responsibly and sustain long-term value creation for all stakeholders."

Equitree plans to maintain capacity discipline by capping its Emerging Opportunities PMS around INR 2,000 crore or until the portfolio remains fully investible.
