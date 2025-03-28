Ericsson Leading the Charge in 5G Innovation with Energy Efficient Passive Antennas Ericsson antenna system (EAS) has established itself as a leader in passive antenna technology, offering a portfolio that spans frequency bands from 600MHz to 6GHz

As mobile data traffic is projected to triple by 2030, communications service providers (CSPs) are under increasing pressure to enhance network performance while minimizing energy consumption. Ericsson is at the forefront of this challenge with its advanced passive antennas. According to a joint article by Ericsson and ABI Research, these innovations are driving significant improvements in coverage and energy efficiency, positioning passive antennas as a critical component of next-generation 5G networks.

Ericsson antenna system (EAS) has established itself as a leader in passive antenna technology, offering a portfolio that spans frequency bands from 600MHz to 6GHz. Supporting technologies such as TDD, FDD, multi-beam, and beamforming, EAS's solutions are engineered for seamless network integration and real-world performance optimization. The result is a future-ready infrastructure that balances speed and coverage with sustainability.

The impact of passive antennas on 5G network performance is substantial. According to the Ericsson-ABI Research article, a mere 11 per cent improvement in beam efficiency can yield an 18 per cent increase in downlink throughput and a 21 per cent boost in uplink throughput at the cell edge. Optimized antenna designs have also been shown to improve energy efficiency by 7.5 per cent (GB/kWh) and reduce radio energy consumption by 29 per cent.

Uplink performance, in particular, is becoming an increasing priority for CSPs as demand for video calls, social media uploads, and AI-driven applications surges. Ericsson's passive antennas tackle these challenges by strengthening signal quality and reducing interference coupled with optimizing power efficiency. This not only enhances user experience but also extends device battery life—a critical factor in today's always-connected world.

Energy efficiency is another major focus for mobile operators striving to lower carbon emissions while maintaining high network performance. Ericsson's passive antennas optimize beam patterns to ensure precise signal transmission, reduce side lobes to minimize energy waste, and lower power requirements for both infrastructure and devices.

"Ericsson is the leading CSP partner that is extensively researching and simulating the impact of passive antennas on networks, rather than relying on traditional data sheets," says Mikael Eriksson, head of Ericsson Antenna System. "Network impact, measured by performance, sustainability and TCO, is our north star and focusing on this has allowed us to deliver unmatched network impact around the world, in a variety of different deployment scenarios, seeing results of better coverage, improved uplink performance, reduced energy consumption and superior spectrum efficiency."

Ericsson's passive antennas are at the heart of 5G evolution, ensuring that CSPs can unlock the full potential of their networks.
