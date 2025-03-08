ESET Launches Women in Cybersecurity Scholarship in India Despite advancements in technology, women remain significantly underrepresented in India's cybersecurity sector, making up just 11% of the workforce

A global cybersecurity firm ESET has introduced the 2025 ESET Women in Cybersecurity Scholarship in India, in collaboration with Ashoka University. This initiative is aimed at supporting female students pursuing degrees in cybersecurity and STEM disciplines, striving to bridge the gender gap in the field.

Despite advancements in technology, women remain significantly underrepresented in India's cybersecurity sector, making up just 11 per cent of the workforce, as per a 2024 Data Security Council of India (DSCI) report. The scholarship intends to provide financial assistance, mentorship, and professional development opportunities to equip the next generation of women cybersecurity leaders.

Parvinder Walia, President of Asia Pacific & Japan, ESET, emphasized the importance of diversity, stating, "Building a robust cybersecurity future requires an inclusive workforce that fosters innovation. Beyond financial aid, this initiative focuses on skill-building and mentorship to create long-term impact."

The scholarship will award a one-time grant of USD 5,000 to a meritorious female student enrolled in Ashoka University's Computer Science program. The selection process will assess academic achievements, leadership abilities, community engagement, and commitment to cybersecurity advancements.

Since its inception in 2016, the ESET Women in Cybersecurity Scholarship has empowered over 28 women globally. With its extension to India in 2025, alongside countries like the US, Canada, Australia, and the UK, ESET continues its commitment to fostering gender diversity in cybersecurity.

Applications will be accepted from March 8 to April 25, 2025, with the recipient announced in May 2025. Eligible candidates must be Indian citizens or permanent residents enrolled at Ashoka University.
