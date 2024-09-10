Get All Access for $5/mo

ESGDS Launches AI-Powered ESGSure to Simplifies ESG Research It will provide ESG data on over 15,000 global companies

ESG Data & Solutions launched ESGSure, an AI-powered research platform to accelerate Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) research. The company claims ESGSure tools will help financial institutions, investors, and corporations across the globe. Within the next 18 months, it will be adopted by 20 per cent of asset managers and 10 per cent of banks, the company expects.

The platform will address ESG adoption challenges such as shortage of trained professionals, high costs, and time-consuming processes. It will also provide ESG data on over 15,000 global companies, including Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) and private firms, enabling rapid evaluation of compliance with global regulations.

"ESGSure simplifies ESG research, offering real-time insights with unmatched speed and accuracy. Our platform bridges a significant market gap by making ESG research more accessible, faster, and more reliable than ever before," said Ramnath Iyer, CEO and Co-founder of ESG Data & Solutions.

The platform will facilitate companies with up-to-date analysis by continuously incorporating updates from domain experts, reducing AI bias. According to the company, it complies with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the Global Data Protection Regulations, addressing concerns around privacy and security.

ESGDS and its group companies provide ESG solutions, including custom data, assessment services, and AI-powered research tools. ESGSure is the latest addition to their services.
