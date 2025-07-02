Esri India Opens GIS and AI Competency Centre in Noida with INR 150 Cr Investment Plan The company will significantly expand its team, bringing in AI specialists, data scientists, GIS experts, and domain professionals to develop intelligent geospatial solutions that address the increasingly complex needs of GIS users.

Esri India Technologies Pvt Ltd has announced the launch of a cutting-edge Geographic Information System (GIS) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) Competency Centre in Noida. The company plans to invest over INR 150 crore in this facility over the next five years, aiming to boost the development of advanced GeoAI technologies.

The newly inaugurated centre is a key part of Esri India's long-term strategy to accelerate innovation by merging geospatial intelligence with AI. The company will significantly expand its team, bringing in AI specialists, data scientists, GIS experts, and domain professionals to develop intelligent geospatial solutions that address the increasingly complex needs of GIS users.

"The convergence of AI and geospatial intelligence is driving a new wave of innovation in GIS applications," said Agendra Kumar, Managing Director of Esri India. "This investment will empower our teams to integrate AI into spatial analysis, enabling users to derive deeper insights, automate tasks, and make faster decisions."

The Noida facility will serve as a hub for the development of AI-powered GIS solutions that can transform how data is analyzed and interpreted across industries.

Esri India, a leading provider of GIS software and mapping solutions, is also deepening collaborations with academic and research institutions to nurture AI talent and promote GeoAI innovation locally. This initiative is expected to position India at the forefront of next-generation geospatial technology development.
