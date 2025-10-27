Ethisure, Neulife, and Banana Club Raise Early-Stage Funding The below brands have announced their latest funding rounds.

[L-R-T-B] Founders of Arthos, Neulife, and Banana Club

Ethisure Raises USD 2.5 Mn to Strengthen Arthos' Wealth Management Platform

Ethisure Corporate Services, the holding company of Arthos Corporate Services Private Limited, has completed a USD 2.5 million seed funding round backed by multiple family offices. The investment aims to bolster Arthos' presence in India's wealth management and fixed income ecosystem.

The capital will be used to expand Arthos' product suite, build a proprietary technology stack, and extend its reach across major financial hubs in India. A portion of the funding will also go towards obtaining regulatory licenses to enable Arthos to offer a wider range of investment solutions and actively participate in the domestic fixed income market.

Founded by Vibhor Mittal, Moulik Patel, and Sarath Bhaskaran, Arthos provides wealth advisory and debt syndication services for high-net-worth individuals, family offices, and enterprises.

The firm claims to collaborate with over 100 channel partners and 1,000 investors, facilitating transactions worth more than INR 4,000 crore across Non-Convertible Debentures, Pass-Through Certificates, unlisted equity, and mutual funds.

Ethisure, as the parent entity, aims to foster a transparent and value-driven financial services ecosystem through its subsidiaries, positioning itself as a key enabler of innovation and trust within India's investment landscape.

Subhkam and Singularity Ventures Lead USD 1 Mn Seed Round in Neulife

Mumbai-based performance nutrition brand Neulife has secured USD 1 million in seed funding in a round co-led by Subhkam Ventures and Singularity Ventures, with participation from Sunicon Ventures, Cosma Ventures, and select high-net-worth individuals. This marks the company's first external funding since its establishment.

The funds will be used to develop new products, expand clinical research and trials, and strengthen Neulife's protein portfolio. A portion of the investment will also support its global expansion and boost research and development capabilities.

Founded in 2014 by Samit Gupta, Neulife operates as an R&D-focused performance nutrition brand. The company entered the direct-to-consumer segment in 2022, offering scientifically validated and metabolically efficient proteins developed through its patented Ketofuel MCT technology.

Neulife's flagship products include Pro Standard Whey, launched in 2023, and Super Isolate, introduced in 2024. Both are designed to deliver over 30 percent higher protein absorption compared to traditional whey and plant-based proteins. The company's R&D division has filed five patents, of which two have been granted.

Neulife aims to capture 15 percent of India's premium protein market by 2028 and plans to raise an additional USD 3 million by the end of 2026 to support further expansion and innovation.

Clothing Brand Banana Club Secures INR 12.25 Cr at INR 245 Cr Valuation

Premium menswear brand Banana Club has raised INR 12.25 crore at a valuation of INR 245 crore, setting a new benchmark on Pitch To Get Rich.

The funds will be used for business expansion and the opening of its new flagship store in HSR Layout, Bengaluru.

Founded in 2011 by Neel Bafna, Banana Club focuses on high-street western wear inspired by global fashion trends. Operating on a direct-to-consumer model, the brand sells through both physical stores and online platforms.

The startup manages in-house manufacturing, overseeing every stage from sourcing to stitching to ensure consistent quality. Its omnichannel strategy integrates digital innovation with exclusive brand outlets to enhance the shopping experience.

The newly opened 10,000-square-foot flagship store spans four floors and marks Banana Club's 16th retail outlet in India, featuring more than 8,000 styles across its premium menswear collection.
