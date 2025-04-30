Ethnic Wear Brand KALKI Fashion Plans Global Reach with INR 225 Cr Boost The fresh funding has been raised from Lighthouse Funds to accelerate its retail expansion both in India and overseas.

Occasion and ethnic wear brand KALKI Fashion has secured INR 225 crore in funding from Lighthouse Funds to accelerate its retail expansion both in India and overseas.

"This partnership will enable us to scale our retail presence in domestic and international markets, enhance supply chain efficiency, and continue to invest in new product development and customer experience to serve our customers," said Saurabh Gupta, Founder and CEO of KALKI Fashion.

Founded in 2007 by Saurabh, Shishir, and Nishit Gupta, KALKI offers premium bridal, festive, and occasion wear for men and women. The brand boasts flagship stores in major Indian cities and a growing D2C platform offering customisable apparel experiences. It also has a strong international customer base in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia.

KALKI claims robust unit economics and consistent profit growth, driven by its focus on quality craftsmanship and premium positioning.

"KALKI has built a strong brand in the premium occasion wear segment, focusing on quality and craftsmanship. As India continues celebrating weddings, festivals, and special occasions, KALKI is poised to become the brand of choice for consumers who seek elegance and exclusivity," said Anshul Jain, Managing Director at Lighthouse Funds.

Lighthouse's portfolio includes Fabindia, Kushal's, Wow! Momo, Kama Ayurveda, Duroflex, and Nykaa.
