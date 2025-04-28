Eudia Expands Bengaluru Engineering Hub to Fuel Global Growth After USD 105 Mn Series A Round By tapping into India's rich engineering and machine learning talent pool, Eudia aims to accelerate the development of its AI-powered legal solutions.

[L-R] Ashish Agrawal, Omar Haroun, and David Van Reyk, Co-founders of Eudia

Eudia, a leading Augmented Intelligence platform for corporate legal operations, has announced the expansion of its engineering center in Bengaluru. This strategic move comes on the heels of its recent Series A funding of up to USD 105 million, led by General Catalyst with participation from Floodgate and Sierra Ventures.

The Bengaluru center is set to become a key hub for AI innovation, supporting Eudia's mission to empower corporate legal teams worldwide. By tapping into India's rich engineering and machine learning talent pool, Eudia aims to accelerate the development of its AI-powered legal solutions.

Pankaj Bhatia, Eudia's newly appointed Head of Engineering, is spearheading the initiative. With over two decades of leadership experience at Amazon, Microsoft, and Flipkart, Bhatia is well-positioned to drive Eudia's innovation agenda. "Our Bengaluru Excellence Hub is critical to scaling Eudia's AI capabilities globally," said Bhatia. "We are building a world-class team that will shape the future of legal technology."

The India Innovation Hub will collaborate closely with global engineering teams based in Palo Alto, focusing on enhancing Eudia's Augmented Intelligence platform, which helps legal teams make faster, smarter decisions.

Eudia, co-founded by Omar Haroun, Ashish Agrawal, and David Van Reyk, works extensively with Fortune 500 Chief Legal Officers (CLOs) to improve legal workflows, risk management, and operational efficiency. With the fresh capital infusion, the company plans to strengthen its tech team, scale operations, expand internationally, and continue hiring AI experts, legal professionals, and engineers.

Omar Haroun, Co-founder and CEO of Eudia, said, "This funding marks a significant milestone in our journey to transform the legal industry. We aim to help organisations increase efficiency in legal workflows, reduce risk, and unlock billions in unrealized business value through automation."

Ashish Agrawal, Co-founder and CTO, added, "We are focused on accelerating AI development to enhance legal research, document review, and case analysis. By continuously refining our Augmented Intelligence platform, we aim to drive significant efficiency gains for CLOs, reinforcing our position as a leader in the legal tech space."

Unlike traditional automation, Eudia's platform is designed to augment—rather than replace—legal professionals. This strategic focus addresses CLOs' needs to manage risk while enabling faster decision-making and greater business impact.

Headquartered in Palo Alto, Eudia is revolutionising how Fortune 500 legal departments operate, transforming them from cost centers into strategic business enablers.
