European Investor DSA Holding Signs LoI to Invest USD 2 Bn in India Quantum Ecosystem Separately, Norwegian Green Solutions AS signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Innogress Ventures to collaborate on green technology initiatives.

European deep tech investor DSA Holding AS has signed a letter of intent to invest up to USD 2 billion in India's emerging quantum and deep tech ecosystem, led by Innogress Ventures.

The proposed commitment is among the largest private investment intentions announced so far in the country's quantum technology space and underlines growing global interest in India's advanced technology ambitions.

The letter of intent and a memorandum of understanding were signed on December 22 at JSS University in Noida. The signing took place in the presence of representatives from academia, industry and a European delegation, reflecting wider institutional interest in the collaboration.

The Norway based firm, along with its sister company Norwegian Green Solutions AS, plans to support projects led by Innogress Ventures across quantum computing, artificial intelligence, robotics and advanced data infrastructure. Key initiatives identified under the proposal include the Greater Karnavati Quantum Computing Technology Park, the Greater Noida Robotics Technology Park and the Indraprastha Quantum Data Center.

The proposed investment is also expected to extend support to partner institutions and startups, including IIT Gandhinagar, JSS University Noida and several early stage deep tech ventures working in related fields.

Separately, Norwegian Green Solutions AS signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Innogress Ventures to collaborate on green technology initiatives. These efforts are expected to focus on renewable energy solutions designed to support data centres and technology parks, with the aim of aligning the growth of digital infrastructure with sustainable energy systems.

At the signing event, representatives from DSA Holding and Norwegian Green Solutions spoke about India's rising demand for quantum, artificial intelligence and clean technology solutions. They highlighted the country's ability to scale advanced technologies for both domestic use and global markets.

Innogress founder Sumant Parimal spoke about the need for overseas capital in India's deep tech sector, noting that domestic funding remains limited despite strong innovation activity across the ecosystem.
