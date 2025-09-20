The company said through a press release that it plans to use the funds to expand its pan-India EV charging infrastructure and to invest in the in-house manufacturing of AC chargers and Light Electric Vehicle (LEV) DC chargers.

EVamp Technologies, the company behind Mobilane, the electric vehicle charging network, has raised INR 7 crore in its first round of funding.

The company said through a press release that it plans to use the funds to expand its pan-India EV charging infrastructure and to invest in the in-house manufacturing of AC chargers and Light Electric Vehicle (LEV) DC chargers. With this funding, EVamp aims to expand its market reach, expand its portfolio, and contribute to India's shift toward clean mobility.

Devansh Shah, Founder of EVamp Technologies Pvt. Ltd., said that the funding marks a major milestone in its journey.

"Since inception, our focus has been on building a high-performance, future-ready EV charging network. We have developed deep capabilities in charger technology and operations, and with this investment, we are well-positioned to rapidly scale manufacturing for AC and LEV DC chargers and lay the foundation for a sustainable EV infrastructure across the country," said Shah.

According to the company, its Mobilane network has already made significant inroads in key urban and highway locations, offering user-friendly, app-integrated charging solutions. The new funding will allow EVamp to accelerate deployment, enhance user experience, and ramp up domestic manufacturing in the EV space.

Gunjan Mehta, Co-founder of EVamp Technologies, said, "EVamp is built on strong fundamentals of technological innovation, operational efficiency, and financial sustainability. We are proud to be the only Charge Point Operator (CPO) in India to achieve PAT (Profit After Tax) positivity even before raising external capital. This speaks to the strength of our robust business model and disciplined approach."

Mehta added that as the company expands and starts manufacturing at scale, it aims to remain committed to creating a sustainable ecosystem that delivers long-term value to its users, partners, and investors, while supporting India's clean mobility mission.