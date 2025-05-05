Evera Accelerates EV Cab Growth by Acquiring 500 BluSmart Vehicles Post Suspension The company is eyeing a pipeline of 1,000 BluSmart cabs, underscoring its ambition to lead clean urban mobility with speed and scale.

By Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur India

Nimish Trivedi, Co-founder and CEO of Evera

Evera Cabs, operated by Prakriti E-Mobility, is rapidly solidifying its leadership in India's electric cab segment by repossessing 500 electric vehicles previously operated by BluSmart, following the latter's service suspension in major metros. So far, Evera has reclaimed 220 vehicles, with another 280 expected in the coming days, marking a strategic shift in the electric mobility landscape.

This development comes in the wake of BluSmart halting operations across key cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru—creating a vacuum in the EV cab space. Evera has seized the opportunity, initiating a multi-phase strategy to absorb BluSmart's EV assets through lenders, fortifying its dominant presence across NCR and especially at Indira Gandhi International Airport.

"What we're executing is not just a scale-up, it's a realignment of the electric mobility narrative in India. As key players recalibrate, Evera is stepping forward with clear intent, absorbing proven EV assets and trusted drivers to ensure uninterrupted service across key routes," said Nimish Trivedi, Co-founder and CEO of Evera. "Our commitment is to ensure zero disruption for commuters and to elevate their experience through seamless service, operational depth, and an uncompromising focus on sustainability."

With five years of experience in the B2B EV cab market and assured airport services since 2022, Evera is now aggressively expanding its fleet. The company is eyeing a pipeline of 1,000 BluSmart cabs, underscoring its ambition to lead clean urban mobility with speed and scale. Its hallmark features—including surge-free pricing, zero cancellations, and customer-centric service—position it as a resilient alternative to conventional cab aggregators.

A critical part of this transition is Evera's emphasis on inclusive driver recruitment. Already, around 150 former BluSmart drivers have joined its ranks, with 10% being women—reflecting the company's values around sustainable and inclusive growth.

Previously operating only from Terminal 3 at Delhi airport, Evera is now extending its service to all terminals, ensuring faster availability and improved service turnaround for travelers. This full-terminal deployment boosts passenger convenience while enhancing operational efficiency.

Evera is an all-electric, app-based cab service specialising in airport-centric mobility across Delhi-NCR. Operated by Prakriti E-Mobility, the company integrates sustainability with premium customer experience through a fleet of electric vehicles and trained drivers. It caters to both B2B and B2C segments, helping commuters make eco-conscious choices without compromising on reliability or comfort.
