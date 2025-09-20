Eveready Announces Strategic Expansion into Mobile Accessories Segment Additionally, with this launch, Eveready has also introduced a range of charging cables featuring nylon-braided options, fast-charging support up to 5A, and universal compatibility with Apple, Android, and Type-C devices.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Eveready Industries India Ltd. has announced its entry into the mobile accessories segment. With the expansion, Eveready is introducing an all-inclusive and comprehensive range of mobile accessories, which includes power banks and chargers.

Anirban Banerjee, CEO, Eveready, said that its entry into the mobile accessories segment represents a significant step forward in its mission to power everyday life in India.

"With the introduction of high-quality power banks and chargers, we aim to provide millions across the country with consistent, on-the-go power. This expansion not only strengthens Eveready's legacy as a trusted brand but also signals our embrace of the future of digital mobility and convenience," said Banerjee.

According to the company, the new range of mobile accessories includes handy and universal power banks ranging from 5,000 mAh to 20,000 mAh, with Magsafe-compatible as well as cable-included. These are supported by chargers in between 12W and high-powered 65W GAN chargers.

Additionally, with this launch, Eveready has also introduced a range of charging cables featuring nylon-braided options, fast-charging support up to 5A, and universal compatibility with Apple, Android, and Type-C devices.

Insiyah Chawala, Senior General Manager, Eveready, said that the company has been a trusted name in Indian homes for decades, delivering dependable power through our batteries, flashlights, and lighting solutions

"As consumer lifestyles evolve, so must we. Our entry into the mobile accessories category is a natural progression, highlighting a shift in mindset that true fast charging needs a fully compatible system. The entire mobile accessory system must support rapid charge, from charger to cable to power bank. This strategic diversification reinforces our vision to be synonymous with 'power' in any form, for all consumers," said Chawala.
