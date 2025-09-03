Exotel Co-founder and COO Ishwar Sridharan Steps Down Sridharan began his career at SAP Labs, and later worked at Yahoo! as Principal Engineer and at Position2 as Engineering Manager.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Ishwar Sridharan

Ishwar Sridharan, co-founder and Chief Operating Officer of Exotel, has stepped down from his role after spending more than 14 years with the Bengaluru-based cloud telephony and customer engagement company, according to Entrackr.

Sridharan confirmed his departure in an internal email to employees on Monday, stating that it marked his last official day at Exotel. He described his time at the company as the most remarkable and productive phase of his professional life and expressed pride in helping build what he called an "institution built to last."

Before co-founding Exotel in 2011 along with Shivakumar Ganesan and Siddharth Ramesh, Sridharan worked at SAP Labs, Yahoo! as Principal Engineer, and Position2 as Engineering Manager.

His exit adds to a series of recent high-level departures from the firm. Since December 2024, Exotel has witnessed the resignations of India Business Head Angira Agrawal, Senior Director for BFSI Late Lalit Khosa, and Vice President of Human Resources Sumanpreet Bhatia.

The leadership churn comes after an earlier workforce reduction in 2023, when the company laid off about 142 employees, nearly 15 percent of its staff. The firm had also introduced changes to its Performance Improvement Plan policy, eliminating the requirement for prior warnings before placing employees under review.

Exotel has raised over USD 100 million from investors including Blume Ventures, A91 Partners, and Sistema Asia. Data from TheKredible shows A91 Partners holds the largest external stake at 25.7 percent, followed by Blume Ventures.

The company competes with players such as Knowlarity, MyOperator, Ozonotel, and Tata Communications.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Starting a Business

My Husband and I Have Built Multiple Businesses Together — Here's How We Make It Work in Business and in Life

Working with your spouse can be an incredible experience, especially when you share the same goals and values. Here's how to do it successfully.

By Tonia Ryan
News and Trends

How Lab-Grown Diamonds are Reshaping Jewellery Market

As sustainability takes the centre stage shaping the luxury market, lab grown diamonds (LGDs) are leading the way and not merely following the latest trends, says Ishendra Agarwal, Founder, Giva

By Ishendra Agarwal
Growing a Business

How Building Tech With No Tech Background Taught Me the Most Valuable Skill in Business

The most valuable skill in business today is translation — the power to bridge vision and execution, clarity and complexity, strategy and reality.

By Tristan Thompson
News and Trends

NoBroker's Conversational AI Cloud Bets on Rapid AI Adoption in Customer Services Industry

According to Gupta, the AI product has notably had takers from close to 35 top companies, such as Cars24, Spinny, LendingKart, Tata AIG, other D2C brands, and also one of the top banks in India, allowing them to increase operational efficiency by using technology to engage with customers and gain insights.

By Prince Kariappa
News and Trends

Seekho Raises USD 28 Mn in Series B Led by Bessemer

The round also saw participation from Goodwater Capital, Lightspeed Venture Partners and Elevation Capital.

By Entrepreneur Staff