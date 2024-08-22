Get All Access for $5/mo

Experian India Launches AiDRIAN, an AI-Driven Tool to Tackle Financial Fraud It claims its tools enhance customer experience while reducing the need for manual reviews and interventions

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

Experian India announced the launch of AiDRIAN, an AI tool, which enables the detection of potential fraud at its source, preventing the possibility of financial loss in real time, and maintaining the company's reputation. It claims its tools enhance customer experience while reducing the need for manual reviews and interventions.

As per Experian's 2024 Future of Fraud Forecast report, approximately 70 per cent of businesses report increased fraud losses in recent years, and over half of consumers feel more vulnerable to fraud than before. Additionally, the company said that its platform integrates device profiling, analyzing over 150 device parameters to create unique device IDs and identify anomalies. Also, its real-time protection adapts new tactics through self-learning capabilities.

"With the alarming increase in frauds reported by banks this year, the financial industry faces unprecedented challenges. Experian recognized the need for lenders to reduce fraud levels without impacting conversion rates, leading to the creation of AiDRIAN. This innovative solution focuses on revenue growth by aiming to differentiate between legitimate customers and potential fraudsters, significantly reducing false positives. With this solution, we have seen customers in other markets grow their revenues by up to 15%," said Manish Jain, Country Managing Director of Experian India.

Additionally, AiDRIAN integrates with existing fraud detection systems of organizations to offer a Closed User Group (CUG), a restricted data-sharing network where members may exchange information about known potential fraudulent activities. This would be helpful in cross-platform detection, identification of fraud hotspots using IP-geolocation data, and recognition of multiple identities on one device.

Manish further added "AiDRIAN has very high accuracy in identifying potentially suspicious devices from where fraudulent transactions may be generated, which minimizes the volume of manual reviews and eases the burden on fraud teams. Its machine learning model is self-learning and continuously re-trained with new data, offering increasingly accurate recommendations over time. For the lending industry, where trust and security are paramount, adopting advanced technologies to detect potential fraud with AiDRIAN is essential to mitigate risks and build competitive advantage."
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
News and Trends

EdTech Unicorn Physics Wallah Launches PW School of Startups to Empower Aspiring Entrepreneurs

The initiative aims to provide aspiring entrepreneurs with cost-effective programs, practical training, strategic mentorship, and access to capital, offering a comprehensive platform to transform ideas into successful ventures.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

World Entrepreneur Day 2024: Lessons Learnt By Start-up Founders

August 21 is celebrated as World Entrepreneur Day to commemorate the spirit and hard work behind building start-ups that are on their way to bring the next big idea to the front

By Entrepreneur Staff
Side Hustle

She Started a 'Fun' Side Hustle — Then It Earned $100,000 and Became a Multimillion-Dollar Business: 'Beyond What I Could Ever Have Expected'

Melissa Tavss, founder and CEO of boozy ice cream company Tipsy Scoop, was burnt out from her corporate job — so she revived a family tradition.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

Amazon Cloud CEO Predicts a Future Where Most Software Engineers Don't Code — and AI Does It Instead

In a leaked chat, Garman told Amazon employees that in about two years, "it's possible that most developers are not coding."

By Sherin Shibu
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

AI-powered Virtual Try-On Enabler Dopplr Bags Investment from Cornerstone Ventures and BAT VC

Dopplr, one of the leading providers of virtual apparel try-on solutions announced a USD 750,000 funding, led by Cornerstone Ventures and US-based BAT VC.

By Entrepreneur Staff