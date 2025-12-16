The company plans to use the capital to expand its AI offerings and aims to launch an initial public offering by 2027.

Gurugram-based experiential technology company Tagbin has raised USD 10 million in funding from the SageOne Flagship Growth OE Fund, veteran investor Ramesh Damani, Jyotivardhan Sonthalia, Sanjay Kaul, and the Kurl-on group.

The company plans to use the capital to expand its artificial intelligence offerings and aims to launch an initial public offering by 2027.

Founded in 2013 by Saurav Bhaik and Ankit Sinha, Tagbin specialises in creating immersive technology experiences for museums and public spaces. Its portfolio includes projects like the Prime Minister's Sangrahalaya and other interactive exhibitions, blending augmented reality, virtual reality, and AI to engage visitors. In addition to creative installations, the company develops AI-based platforms for government departments, helping manage data, monitor operations, and support decision-making.

Tagbin's CEO Saurav Bhaik stated that the company recorded over INR 100 crore in revenue last year, with around 60 percent coming from creative technology projects and 40 percent from AI-led work. Bhaik added that the firm is targeting more than INR 200 crore in revenue this year and has already achieved approximately 70 percent of that target.

The company has collaborated with NITI Aayog to create an AI-powered decision-making model that enables policymakers to analyse large datasets across ministries.

Several state governments, including Bihar, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu, are using Tagbin's platform for policy insights and planning. Currently, the company manages 25 active projects across small and medium enterprises as well as government departments.

Bhaik highlighted that one of the main challenges for AI solutions in government is data fragmentation. Government data often resides in isolated silos across ministries, preventing efficient analysis. Tagbin's collaboration with NITI Aayog helped create a unified data layer, allowing intelligence to be built on top of the data.

The company is also conducting predictive policing pilots with Delhi and Goa police, where AI systems analyse historical crime data to identify patterns and potential risks. Bhaik said that while museums and experience centers are usually one-time, large-scale projects, AI deployments involve annual licensing and maintenance fees, contributing to recurring revenue.

The recent funding will provide long-term capital to support government projects that require substantial working capital and performance guarantees. Tagbin also plans to scale its enterprise SaaS product Workly, which integrates communication, planning, and AI agents for businesses.