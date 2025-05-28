The India cohort, which opens applications this fiscal year, will focus on startups building scalable, tech-driven solutions across a range of sectors including AI, electric vehicles (EV), B2B, and SaaS.

US-based early-stage venture capital firm Expert Dojo has announced the launch of a new India-dedicated startup accelerator cohort, committing to invest USD 100,000 each in over 10 high-potential startups. This strategic move marks a significant step in the firm's broader plan to strengthen its footprint in India's rapidly evolving innovation ecosystem.

The India cohort, which opens applications this fiscal year, will focus on startups building scalable, tech-driven solutions across a range of sectors including AI, electric vehicles (EV), B2B, and SaaS. While the approach is sector-agnostic, the emphasis is on growth-oriented ventures with strong potential for international expansion.

Brian Mac Mahon, Founder and Managing Partner at Expert Dojo, said, "At Expert Dojo, we believe in backing ambition with action. We're not just mentors; we're partners who roll up our sleeves. The funding landscape today demands more than just a great product—it requires clarity, resilience, and strategic guidance. That's where we come in."

As part of the accelerator, selected startups will not only receive capital, but also benefit from mentorship, operational support, and access to Expert Dojo's extensive global investor network. The goal is to fast-track these companies to Series A by refining go-to-market strategies and opening up new market opportunities beyond India.

The India launch comes on the heels of Expert Dojo's previously announced USD 15 million India-focused fund, which aims to invest in 20–25 early-stage startups by FY 2026.

Ashutosh Kumar, General Partner at Expert Dojo, added, "India is not just a market for us, it's a priority. We see innovation rising from all corners of the country, from tier-1 cities to rural belts. This fund is not just a financial commitment—it's a vote of confidence in Indian entrepreneurship. We want to support visionary founders who may be overlooked by traditional VC networks but are capable of building global businesses."

Since its inception in 2019, Expert Dojo has backed over 300 startups from more than 40 countries. With a strong focus on diversity and inclusion, 41% of its portfolio includes female-founded companies, significantly higher than the industry average.

The India cohort reflects Expert Dojo's continued mission to support international founders and close the global funding gap—this time, with a clear spotlight on India's emerging tech leaders.