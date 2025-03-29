The newly raised funds will be directed toward product development and the expansion of Expertia's technology team

Bengaluru-based recruitment automation platform Expertia AI has secured INR 20 crore in a pre-Series A funding round, marking a step in its growth trajectory. The round was led by Rockstud Capital, with participation from Flipkart and existing investors Endiya Partners and Chiratae Ventures. This fresh investment follows the INR 9 crore funding round the company raised in 2021, reinforcing investor confidence in its AI-driven hiring solutions.

Founded in 2021 by Kanishk Shukla and Akshay Gugnani, Expertia AI has rapidly positioned itself as a key player in the recruitment technology space. The company's AI-powered platform streamlines the hiring lifecycle by automating talent discovery, sourcing, screening, assessments, and interviews across more than 35 job platforms. With a distribution network encompassing over 220 million professionals, Expertia AI aims to revolutionize the way recruiters connect with potential hires.

The newly raised funds will be directed toward product development and the expansion of Expertia's technology team. The company's proprietary deep learning and natural language processing (NLP) algorithms enable real-time, skill-based candidate-job matching, moving beyond traditional resume-based hiring methods. Its patent-pending AI technology facilitates a more precise and efficient recruitment process, helping companies close vacancies up to 80 per cent faster than conventional solutions.

Since its inception, Expertia AI has processed over 25 million applications, supported hiring for more than 230,000 job postings, and built a client base of over 18,000 companies. The platform has already attracted major enterprises, including Reliance Retail and Jio, positioning itself as a preferred solution for companies with 500 or more employees. Looking ahead, Expertia aims to achieve threefold revenue growth in FY25 compared to FY24, driven by increasing enterprise adoption and continued advancements in its AI-driven hiring solutions.

The HR technology market is poised for significant growth, with projections indicating an expansion from $40.5 billion in 2024 to $81.8 billion by 2032. Expertia AI is strategically positioned to capitalize on this momentum by refining its automation capabilities and enhancing recruiter efficiency.