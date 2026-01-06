You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar has launched the IITM Global Research Foundation, an initiative of the Indian Institute of Technology Madras, aimed at expanding the institute's international engagement and research presence.

According to IIT Madras, the launch represents a step in its effort to evolve into a multinational university model, with stronger global networks in education, research, innovation and entrepreneurship. The foundation has been designed as a long-term platform to take the institute's academic and technological strengths to partners and markets outside India.

The IITM Global Research Foundation will support international academic programmes, joint research and consultancy projects, startup collaboration and technology transfer. Its focus areas include data science, artificial intelligence, quantum technologies, cybersecurity, space, mobility, energy and water systems, health technologies and green technologies.

The foundation is structured as a 'plug-and-play' framework, allowing researchers, deep-tech innovators, startups and industry partners to connect with global research opportunities, funding sources and markets. IIT Madras said this approach is intended to enable flexible collaboration across countries and sectors.

The launch event was attended by Prof V Kamakoti, Director of IIT Madras; Prof Raghunathan Rengaswamy, Dean for Global Engagement; Madhav Narayan, CEO of the IITM Global Research Foundation; along with faculty members, researchers, students and other stakeholders.

Prof Kamakoti said the initiative would help strengthen international collaboration and support startups seeking overseas exposure. "Initially, we are establishing a presence in five locations — US, UK, Dubai, Malaysia and Germany. Based on success, this initiative will be expanded to multiple nations," he said.

Dr Jaishankar spoke about the importance of building domestic capabilities while engaging internationally. "We have never considered the world as an inimical or hostile place from which we have to defensively protect ourselves. With limited resources, how do you have maximum impact? That is the problem that has to be solved," he said.

He added that India's foreign policy seeks to use national strengths and institutional capabilities to engage globally. Referring to India's assistance to other countries, the minister said, "An IIT Madras campus in Tanzania is a way by which Indian Foreign Policy has leveraged the capabilities of an institution here to make a huge impact."

Dr Jaishankar also inaugurated the IITM Festival Fortnight, including the technical festival Shaastra and the cultural festival Saarang.

IIT Madras has 18 academic departments, 15 centres of excellence, 23 research centres and 100 advanced laboratories, supported by 650 faculty members. Through the new foundation, the institute aims to extend its international engagement while continuing its focus on research and education.