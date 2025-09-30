The company raised USD 1.2 million in a pre-Series A funding round from Unicorn India Ventures last year.

EyeROV, an underwater robotics startup, has secured a contract worth INR 47 crore with the Indian Navy to supply advanced Underwater Remotely Operated Vehicles. The deal marks a significant step in strengthening the country's naval capabilities using indigenously developed technology.

The company's UWROVs have undergone rigorous testing in extreme conditions, including deep-water volcanic studies at depths exceeding 400 meters and operations in the frigid waters of the Antarctic Sea. These deployments highlight the systems' precision, reliability, and safety for complex real-world missions.

EyeROV's flagship TROUT model, a military-grade ROV rated for 300 meters, is designed for defense and commercial purposes. The vehicle is equipped with advanced payloads capable of conducting underwater surveillance and reconnaissance to monitor naval environments effectively.

The startup also offers other ROVs, such as the EyeROV TUNA, and unmanned surface vessels like the iBoat Alpha, which serve applications in marine infrastructure, disaster management, energy, and environmental conservation.

Founded in 2017, Kochi-based EyeROV positions itself as a pioneer in deep-tech solutions for underwater robotics and marine technology. Its systems combine precision, resilience, and cost efficiency to deliver mission-critical capabilities.

EyeROV claims to have completed over 100 deployments across India, West Asia, the Asia-Pacific region, and Europe. Its clientele includes prominent organisations such as DRDO, the Indian Coast Guard, CSIR, and NCPOR.

