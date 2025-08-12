The company will use the funding to advance its retinal pigment epithelial (RPE) cell therapy with others

Eyestem Research Pvt. Ltd., a cell therapy company backed by Endiya Partners, has closed an oversubscribed USD 10 million funding round led by a strategic partner, with strong participation from existing investors.

The company will use the funding to advance its retinal pigment epithelial (RPE) cell therapy, Eyecyte-RPE™, into Phase 2 clinical trials in India and to prepare for a US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Investigational New Drug (IND) application.

Earlier this year, Phase 1 trial results for Eyecyte-RPE™ were published, demonstrating a favourable safety profile and significant vision improvements in patients with advanced geographic atrophy (GA) caused by Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration (Dry AMD). The Phase 2 trial will target patients with moderate GA to further assess the therapy's efficacy and safety.

"This milestone strengthens our foundation for global expansion while ensuring patient access to transformative therapies," said Dr. Jogin Desai, Founder and CEO of Eyestem.

Endiya Partners, an early backer of Eyestem, noted that the company's progress from laboratory research to late-stage human trials underscores the potential of Indian innovation to address global health challenges.

Dry AMD is a leading cause of irreversible blindness worldwide, with limited treatment options. Eyestem's work aims to position India as a key player in advanced cell therapy innovation while offering new hope to millions affected by the disease.