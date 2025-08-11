Eyestem Secures Funding to Advance Eyecyte-RPE Phase 2 Clinical Trial The proceeds will be directed towards completing the ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial of its retinal pigment epithelial cell therapy, Eyecyte-RPE™, in India and preparing for an Investigational New Drug application with the United States Food and Drug Administration.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

[L-R] Dr Jogin Desai, Dr Rajani Battu & Dr Rajarshi Pal

Eyestem Research Pvt Ltd has secured funding from existing investors along with a new strategic partner in a significantly oversubscribed round.

The proceeds will be directed towards completing the ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial of its retinal pigment epithelial cell therapy, Eyecyte-RPE™, in India and preparing for an Investigational New Drug application with the United States Food and Drug Administration.

Dr Jogin Desai, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Eyestem, said, "Strong participation by internal investors and addition of a strategic investor underline the shared belief in Eyestem's long-term vision of creating an innovative cell therapy platform providing scalable solutions for incurable diseases worldwide. This USD 10 million fundraise will support the next leg of development and strengthen the foundation for global expansion. We continue to prioritise rigorous clinical progress and the capabilities needed to ensure global patient access to this therapy."

Raju Barwale, Chairman of Mahyco, and Sandeep Singh, Managing Director of Alkem Laboratories Ltd, stated, "Eyestem's pioneering treatment is delivering remarkable outcomes that set a new benchmark in ophthalmic cell therapy. The results observed in Phase 1 not only demonstrate promising efficacy compared to other ongoing global trials but also validate India's potential as a leader in advanced cell therapy innovations. We are privileged to support a breakthrough that has the potential to redefine treatment outcomes for millions suffering from dry AMD."

Eyecyte-RPE™ is intended for patients with geographic atrophy, a severe stage of dry age-related macular degeneration. In the completed Phase 1 trial involving patients with advanced disease and severe vision loss, the therapy demonstrated a strong safety profile with no serious adverse events and showed early clinical benefits. These included an average improvement of 15.8 letters in six patients over six months and an average improvement of 11 letters in two patients over one year. The Phase 2 trial will assess the product in a larger group of patients with moderate disease.

Founded by Dr Jogin Desai and a team of experts with decades of experience in pharmaceutical product development, retinal surgery, and cell biology, Eyestem is headquartered in Bengaluru and Delaware. Its proprietary Eyecyte-RPE™ therapy is derived from human induced pluripotent stem cells and is designed to replace damaged retinal cells, offering potential regeneration of diseased tissue.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Starting a Business

I've Owned Over 30 Businesses — Here's How to Master the Art of Running More Than One Company at Once

Running multiple businesses at once can seem overwhelming, but it's completely achievable with the right approach.

By Tonia Ryan
News and Trends

Shilpa Shetty Invests in Limelight Lab Grown Diamonds, Joining as Brand Ambassador

Limelight claims to operate over 50 stores across more than 45 cities and is targeting 100 stores by 2026, a growth plan that underscores its market leadership ambitions.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Private Equity Eyes Inclusive Growth Amid Digital and Market Transformations

For private equity (PE) and impact firms like Leapfrog, these trends are shaping their investment strategy for the foreseeable future.

By Prince Kariappa
News and Trends

India To lose 20% Of Auto Component Export To US ; Should Focus On High Value Parts & New Markets: Experts

The growing demand in developing countries in Asia, Africa, and Latin America offers huge potential for long-term growth

By Shrabona Ghosh
News and Trends

Truemeds Secures USD 85 Mn Series C Funding to Expand Affordable Healthcare Access

The Series C round's first close was led by Accel, followed by a second close led by Peak XV Partners, with significant participation from WestBridge Capital and Info Edge Ventures.

By Entrepreneur Staff