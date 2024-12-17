This significant milestone reflects FAAD's dedication to fostering global collaboration and engaging with Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) and local investors to drive investments into Indian startups.

FAAD Capital, Gurgaon-based SEBI-registered Category I Angel Fund, has announced the launch of its investor network in Dubai, marking its first international expansion.

The inaugural Dubai edition of the FAAD Network Investor Meet witnessed participation from over 100 investors. The event facilitated meaningful discussions and connections, setting the stage for cross-border investment opportunities. The expansion was led by FAAD's partner, Nitin Agarwal, whose extensive network across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region, including Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Oman, Doha, Qatar, and Riyadh, has played a critical role in this strategic move.

The Dubai launch aligns with FAAD Capital's broader vision to establish regional hubs both in India and internationally. In its initial phase, FAAD plans to host quarterly networking and investor meetups in Dubai. Looking ahead, the fund intends to set up a physical office in the city to strengthen its foothold in the GCC region further. Singapore has also been identified as the next destination in FAAD's international growth strategy.

"Dubai is a natural choice for our first international presence," said Karan Verma, Director, FAAD Network. "The city's strategic location and its thriving investor ecosystem make it an ideal hub for supporting cross-border investments. This launch marks the beginning of our journey to build a strong international network connecting Indian startups with global investors."

Nitin Agarwal, Managing Partner at Gopinath Group of Companies, added, "Dubai's vibrant investment ecosystem and status as a global financial hub present immense opportunities for Indian startups. Through this expansion, we aim to unlock cross-border opportunities, drive innovation, and create lasting value for our portfolio companies."

FAAD portfolio company BluWheelz, specialising in sustainable urban mobility, showcased its vision at the event. Founders Sanjiv Gupta, Jaspreet Dhingra, and Chanpreet Singh Sethi captivated the audience by sharing insights into India's growing EV ecosystem and highlighting the solutions BluWheelz is offering in the mobility sector.

FAAD Capital is a SEBI-registered Category 1 Angel Fund with a corpus of USD 40 million. With cheque sizes ranging from USD 100k to USD 1 million, FAAD invests across sectors and geographies from Pre-Seed to Series A stages.

The fund boasts a portfolio of over 120 startups and more than ten successful exits, underscoring its commitment to fostering innovation and delivering exceptional returns since its inception in 2019.