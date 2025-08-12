Fairdeal Raises USD 3 Million to Expand B2B Quick Commerce Operations Fairdeal aims to build a network of 100,000 retailers over the next three years, offering access to over 1,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) and discovery opportunities for emerging brands

[L-R] Prateek Bansal and Yash Bansal

Fairdeal.Market, a B2B quick commerce platform, has raised USD 3 million in a Pre-Series A funding round led by Incubate Fund Asia and Waterbridge Ventures, along with participation from angel investors.

The company plans to use the funds to strengthen its technology capabilities, expand into additional zones in Delhi-NCR, and onboard more direct-to-consumer (D2C) and regional brands.

Founded by brothers Prateek and Yash Bansal from Jaipur, Fairdeal focuses on serving micro-retailers through instant delivery and demand-sensing tools. According to the company, it has achieved an annual recurring revenue (ARR) approaching USD 10 million within its first year of operations.

Fairdeal aims to build a network of 100,000 retailers over the next three years, offering access to over 1,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) and discovery opportunities for emerging brands.

Rajeev Ranka, Partner at Incubate Fund Asia, said the company's high-velocity fulfilment model and data-driven analytics cater well to India's 13 million micro-retailers. "We are pleased to announce our partnership with Fairdeal, a company building a robust B2B quick commerce infrastructure to serve over 13 million micro-retailers across India. Their model is powered by high-velocity fulfillment, data-driven analytics, and a curated assortment of SKUs tailored to market demand. We are particularly impressed by the exceptional execution capabilities demonstrated by Prateek and Yash, who have rapidly scaled operations while achieving industry-leading margins in a short span of time."

Ashish Jain, Partner at WaterBridge Ventures, added that Fairdeal's data insights could benefit brands across multiple segments. "Offline retail is data dark, traditionally opaque, and capital-intensive. By building cart-level transparency, Fairdeal provides insights on SKU velocity, performance of marketing campaigns, and potential whitespaces. We are seeing that this data is of immense value to MNC/National, Regional, and D2C brands in equal measure."
