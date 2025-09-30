The round was led by Wavemaker Partners, with participation from 500 Global, Sadev Ventures, Venture Catalysts, Silverneedle Ventures, and several angel investors.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Vama, a faith-tech startup providing virtual spiritual and religious services, has raised INR 22 crore (about USD 2.47 million) in a Pre-Series A funding round.

The round was led by Wavemaker Partners, with participation from 500 Global, Sadev Ventures, Venture Catalysts, Silverneedle Ventures, and several angel investors.

For 500 Global, this marks the first investment in Vama, while Wavemaker renewed its bet after backing the company in 2023.

The fresh capital will be directed toward expanding into new categories such as spiritual e-commerce and offline spiritual travel, strengthening existing offerings, and scaling marketing operations. In the medium term, the company plans to launch services catering to the global non-resident Indian community, aiming to establish itself as a comprehensive faith-tech platform.

Founded in late 2020 by Acharya Dev and Manu Jain, Vama blends traditional practices with modern technology. Its platform provides devotees with access to temple services, astrology consultations, and authentic spiritual products. The company claims to have partnered with over 250 temples to enable virtual pujas, while also operating Vama Mall, a direct-to-consumer marketplace for spiritual goods.

The e-commerce vertical, introduced recently, has shown strong traction. With plans to expand into offline spiritual travel, the company is positioning itself for broader growth. Vama reported that its revenues doubled in the financial year 2024 to reach INR 19.5 crore and are on track to double again in 2025. Temple services currently contribute 70 percent of revenues, with astrology and Vama Mall making up the balance.

The platform claims to have crossed 150,000 transacting users and aims to scale to one million within two years. It also intends to expand its temple partnerships from 250 to 500. Operating with contribution margins above ten percent, Vama expects to achieve EBITDA profitability as it doubles scale.

Vama competes with players such as AppsForBharat, which recently raised USD 20 million in Series C funding, as well as DevDham, Utsav App, Sutradhar, and Ghar Mandir.