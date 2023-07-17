Redesyn will utilize the fund to accelerate its growth trajectory, expand its user base, and further enhance its product offerings

ReDesyn, a fan monetization platform that empowers content creators to become creator-preneurs by selling brands, merchandise and services through their own e-commerce store, has secured funding of INR 3.5 crore in the CCD (compulsory convertible debenture) round. The round was led by Real Time Angel Fund (RTAF), a SEBI registered angel fund based in India that specializes in early-stage investments in innovative startups along with marquee investor famous singer Sukhbir Singh. Redesyn will utilize the fund to accelerate its growth trajectory, expand its user base, and further enhance its product offerings.

"We are excited to partner with Real Time Angel Fund (RTAF) as we embark on the next phase of our journey. This investment will empower us to further enhance our platform, support more creators, and provide fans with unique, personalized merchandise that truly represents their passions. With the backing of Real Time Angel Fund (RTAF), we are confident in our ability to revolutionize the creator economy," said Shikhar Vaidya, CEO and co-founder, Redesyn.

By eliminating the burden of cost and time involved in creating digital and supply chain infrastructure, minimum order quantities, logistics and CRM; the platform opens up new avenues for artists, influencers, and fans to engage with their audiences and generate revenue, said the company in an official statement.

With creators from fashion, beauty, fitness, infotainment and gaming; Redesyn offers a wide range of tools and integrations that lets creators craft a variety of products and services through their own page or store and sold to fans worldwide.

"We are thrilled to support Redesyn and its mission to empower content creators in the fan merchandise space. Redesyn's innovative platform addresses the evolving needs of the creator economy and unlocks new opportunities for creators to connect with their fans. We believe that this investment will fuel their growth and contribute to the success of the vibrant creator ecosystem," said Pranay Mathur, CEO, Real Time Angel Fund (RTAF).