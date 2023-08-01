Farmology Secures Seed Funding By India Accelerator-Backed iAngels

The company plans to utilize the funds to improve the platform, enhance customer experience and build a larger stack of wellness services on the platform

Farmology, a farmer facing agritech platform, has secured an undisclosed amount in the Seed funding round led by iAngels backed by India Accelerator. The investment round also witnessed participation from HNIs and industry veterans such as Sunil Nair, Siladitya Sarangi and others. The company plans to utilize the funds to improve the platform, enhance customer experience and build a larger stack of wellness services on the platform.

"Agriculture in India is very diverse with multiple languages and cultures, but the baseline problems of our farmers are the same across the country. With 150 million farmers the headroom for growth in this space is immense in India which shows a huge untapped opportunity. The speed of transition of farmers going digital has gone up and soon Indian farmers will leapfrog to become the most forward looking farmer community in the world. At the end of the day it all comes down to how well you understand your customer and how well you can execute," said Anup Ganguly, founder and CEO of Farmology.

Incepted in 2019, the Kolkata-based startup helps farmers solve all their pre-harvest stage problems with the help of in-house line of patented agri-inputs and digital crop advisory using technologies like AI/ML, Satellite imagery, image recognition, IoT through a super farmer friendly android app.

Furthermore, the startup said it aggressively eyes on its international expansion and is also in talks for its next round of funding, expected in the next few months.

"As an agri-tech platform, Farmology brings patented agri-inputs and digital crop advisory with a farmer centric approach to help farmers increase their output. We have invested in the startup with great enthusiasm and we intend to witness the fast paced growth and profitability," said Deepak Nagpal, managing partner and iAgri Head, India Accelerator.