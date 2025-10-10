The below brands have announced their latest funding rounds.

Inflection Point Ventures Backs Fastest.Health with INR 1.2 Cr

Fastest.Health, a quick service diagnostics (QSD) platform, has raised INR 1.2 crore in a pre-seed funding round led by Inflection Point Ventures.

The startup plans to use the funds to scale marketing efforts, strengthen sales, enhance technology, and hire key personnel to streamline operations.

Founded in January 2025 by Jayesh Kamat, Sandeep Krishna, Mazhar Faruqi, Dr. Santosh Wakchaure, and Mohit Lala, the Mumbai-based startup offers on-demand diagnostic services with doorstep sample collection within 15 minutes and report delivery in 90 minutes for most routine tests.

The platform claims to operate through NABL-accredited partner labs, ensuring certified and accurate reports.

Currently active in Navi Mumbai and Mumbai's suburbs, Fastest.Health aims to expand into new markets and introduce 24x7 diagnostic services for greater accessibility.

Co-founder and CBO Sandeep Krishna said the collaboration with Inflection Point Ventures has strengthened their vision of "redefining diagnostics in India" by delivering healthcare "at the speed of need."

Fastest.Health competes with diagnostic service providers such as Tata 1mg Labs, Redcliffe Labs, and Healthians.

Kae Capital Leads USD 1.15 Mn Investment in Jewellery Platform Eternz

Eternz, a curated vertical marketplace for jewellery, has raised USD 1.15 million in a pre-seed funding round led by Kae Capital.

The round also saw participation from Gemba Capital, IIMA Ventures, TDV Partners and Venture Lab.

The startup plans to use the fresh capital to expand its reach among urban consumers in India and to collaborate with international brands seeking to enter the Indian market.

While Eternz primarily operates online, it intends to introduce an offline experience centre to allow customers to physically explore jewellery collections.

Founded by Arthi Ramalingam, Eternz brings together designs from reputed national and global brands, offering an innovative and technology-driven jewellery shopping experience.

The platform aims to address a key challenge for jewellery brands by helping them acquire customers through a reliable and dedicated marketplace. Its offerings span a wide range of jewellery segments, including fashion, silver, gold and diamond pieces. Eternz will continue to work with designers and brands to foster discovery and growth in the evolving jewellery market.

Kae Capital, which led the round, manages around USD 250 million in assets and has invested in over 85 startups including Porter, Healthkart, Zetwerk, Tata 1mg, Traya and Square Yards.

Bharat Matrimony Invests USD 500,000 in AI Astrology Startup Ask My Guru

Bengaluru-based AI startup Ask My Guru has received USD 500,000 investment from Bharat Matrimony, part of the Matrimony.com Group. This follows AMG's earlier USD 1.2 million seed funding, taking its total funding to USD 1.72 million.

The investment will support the development of AI-driven Vedic astrology tools and their integration with Bharat Matrimony's platform.

Founded by Krishna Mohan Vedula and Vivek Sadamate, Ask My Guru offers AI-based astrology solutions for matchmaking. Its platform uses algorithms derived from Vedic and KP systems to provide compatibility assessments, astrological guidance, and insights on relationships, careers, and life decisions.

Since its beta launch in June 2025, the platform claims to have registered over 400,000 users and facilitated five million chats.

Ask My Guru plans to expand globally, starting with the US, while Bharat Matrimony brings access to over four crore customers across web, mobile, and more than 130 retail outlets.