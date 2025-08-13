The Singapore base will spearhead acquisitions and operations in the region with the aim of achieving double growth by March 2026.

Felicity, an AI-enabled game technology company recognised for publishing high-performing gaming titles, has announced the launch of its Southeast Asia headquarters in Singapore under Felicity Labs Pte. Ltd. The move marks a significant step in the company's global expansion strategy.

The Singapore base will spearhead acquisitions and operations in the region with the aim of achieving double growth by March 2026. By enhancing studio partnerships and launching targeted growth initiatives, Felicity aims to increase its regional user base to more than two million, focusing on emerging markets such as Vietnam and Thailand.

According to the company, the decision positions it to benefit from Southeast Asia's rapidly growing game development ecosystem while deepening collaboration with creators. Already holding a strong presence in the United States, Felicity intends to leverage its regional reach to cater to a more diverse user base and strengthen its global performance.

Over the next 12 to 18 months, Felicity plans to invest USD 1 million into building a strategic leadership team, expanding its talent network, and increasing market penetration in the Asia-Pacific region. With existing operations in India and Türkiye, the company will continue acquiring intellectual property, growing its player base, and establishing a regional developer network to drive innovation and cross-border partnerships.

Felicity has raised a total of USD 3.7 million in funding. It secured USD 700,000 in its pre-seed round from investors including DeVC, Swiggy founders, Kunal Shah, and other notable backers. More recently, it closed a USD 3 million seed round led by 3one4 Capital, MIXI Global, and T-Accelerate Capital.

"APAC is home to 1.5 billion gamers and a 70 billion dollar market, making it one of the fastest-growing gaming regions globally," said Anurag Choudhary, Founder and CEO of Felicity. "This expansion into Singapore strengthens our ability to engage with local talent, partners, and communities in a region that holds immense potential and is at the forefront of gaming innovation."

Felicity continues to develop and acquire high-performance games using proprietary software development kits and generative AI tools, aiming to redefine the future of gaming across platforms.