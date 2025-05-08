Feline Spirits Raises ₹5.2 Cr in Pre-Series A Led by Inflection Point Ventures Feline Spirits is currently operational across 8 states and union territories, with a diverse portfolio and having served more than 20 lakh customer base. The brand said it continues to expand strategically across both private and government-owned markets.

By Entrepreneur Staff

(L-R) Rohit Saxena, Founder-COO, and Prabhat Sharma, Founder-CEO, Feline Spirits.

Feline Spirits, a homegrown craft alcoholic beverage startup, has raised INR 5.2 crore led by Inflection Point Ventures (IPV). The company said that the funds will be utilised towards fuel portfolio expansion and support the company's entry into new geographies.

Ankur Mittal, Co-Founder- IPV, says, "India's alcohol market has long been split between low-quality mass products and overpriced international brands. Feline Spirits bridges this gap by offering premium, handcrafted liquor that's high in quality, thoughtfully designed, and reasonably priced. Feline is setting a new standard, where well-made, great-looking spirits are no longer a luxury, but the norm."

According to the company, it recorded a monthly top-line of over 2 lakh bottles (10,303 cases) with revenue crossing INR 11 crore in GY23-24. In FY24–25, the company said it sold over 19,751 cases in FY23, generating a sales value of over INR 25 crore.

"At Feline Spirits, our vision has always been to redefine India's alcohol industry by crafting high-quality, premium spirits. Our partnership with IPV has provided us with the right strategic backing to accelerate our expansion and establish Feline Spirits as a formidable player in the market. As we expand our footprint across the country and strengthen our partnerships, we're excited to lead a transformation in the way consumers engage with and enjoy craft alcohol," said Prabhat Sharma, CEO of Feline Spirits.
