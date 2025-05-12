The transaction, which includes INR 31 crore via subscription to fresh equity and INR 13 crore through purchase of existing shares, is expected to be completed within the next two months

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Fenesta, the windows and doors division of DCM Shriram Ltd, has acquired a 53 per cent equity stake in DNV Global for INR 44 crore, marking a strategic push towards backward integration and expansion into the hardware segment.

The transaction, which includes INR 31 crore via subscription to fresh equity and INR 13 crore through purchase of existing shares, is expected to be completed within the next two months, as per PTI. The move is part of Fenesta's broader strategy to enhance operational efficiency and scale.

"This strategic investment marks a significant step in Fenesta's vision to enhance customer experience, deepen vertical integration, enhance product reliability, achieve accelerated growth in scale and unlock operational synergies across its supply chain," DCM Shriram said in a statement on Sunday.

DNV Global, established in 2013, reported a turnover of INR 60 crore in the last fiscal. The acquisition will allow Fenesta to bring hardware manufacturing in-house. Hardware components are crucial to the performance and longevity of window and door systems, and this move positions Fenesta to gain more control over product quality and innovation.

Saket Jain, business head, Fenesta Building Systems, said, "The acquisition is a natural extension of our long-term growth strategy. Hardware plays a critical role in defining both the performance and user experience of our window and door systems."

He emphasized the strategic fit between the two companies, noting that the deal will provide Fenesta with more flexibility and responsiveness in product development. "With this move, we not only deepen our supply chain capabilities but also gain the agility to innovate and expand our hardware offerings across new home improvement segments," Jain added.

Jain also highlighted that the integration will help Fenesta offer smarter, more durable, and more comprehensive solutions to customers, further strengthening its market position.

Fenesta is a prominent brand in India's premium home improvement sector, manufacturing uPVC and aluminium windows and doors, as well as solid panel doors and building facades. The parent company, DCM Shriram Ltd, operates in a diverse range of sectors including sugar, fertilizers, and chemicals.