Ferrari's First Electric Car Set to Hit Roads in 2026, CEO Confirms The company confirmed it will continue producing internal combustion and hybrid models alongside its upcoming electric vehicles.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Ferrari website

Ferrari will begin deliveries of its first fully electric vehicle in October 2026, chief executive officer, Benedetto Vigna, announced on Tuesday, marking a major milestone for the iconic automaker as it steps into the era of electrification. The news came as Ferrari reported a 15 per cent jump in first-quarter core earnings and reaffirmed its financial outlook for the year, as reported by Reuters.

The electric model, a historic shift for a brand synonymous with powerful combustion engines, has been in the works for years. In February, Vigna said the EV would be revealed during Ferrari's capital markets day on October 9. However, in a post-earnings call this week, he clarified that the October event would only feature a glimpse into the car's "technological heart," rather than a full unveiling.

"This is part of a three-stage unveiling process," Vigna explained, with the world premiere of the vehicle now slated for the spring of 2025. "Deliveries... will commence just months after that, in October 2026."

It was the first time Ferrari disclosed the timeline for when its EV would reach customers. While the delay surprised some, it aligns with Ferrari's typical rollout rhythm, where models are delivered around nine months after their official debut.

An analyst, speaking anonymously to Reuters, noted the shift in expectations. "It sounded like there was some delay to Ferrari's launch plan, as one could have expected to see the car itself at the meeting this October," the analyst said.

Ferrari is not abandoning its roots entirely. The company confirmed it will continue producing internal combustion and hybrid models alongside its upcoming electric vehicles. In fact, hybrids, which Ferrari began selling in 2019, accounted for 51 per cent of its total car sales in 2023.

The move to electrification comes as the automotive industry faces mounting pressure to reduce emissions. For Ferrari, known for its engine acoustics and performance heritage, the transition represents both a technical and cultural evolution.

While the CEO offered no detailed specs or design features, the decision to stretch the unveiling across several stages indicates Ferrari's intent to control the narrative around its electric future carefully; ensuring that its first EV lives up to the brand's legacy while embracing the demands of a changing market.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

Recur Club Announces Credit Offerings for Startups Beyond Series A and SMEs

In FY 24–25, the platform also plans to deploy an additional INR 2000 crores through its Recur Swift program for startups.

By Paromita Gupta
News and Trends

Porter Closes Series F Funding Round led by Kedaara Capital and Wellington Management

With the fresh capital, the company is set to expand operations across multiple cities, with the goal of serving millions of MSMEs and enabling livelihood opportunities for over 1 million gig workers.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Starting a Business

This Couple Used Their Savings to Start a Small Business. A Smart Strategy Helped Make It a Multimillion-Dollar Success.

Haley and Adam Weidenbaum launched Everhem to address an overlooked issue in the interior design space.

By Amanda Breen
Starting a Business

These College Friends Started a Side Hustle Out of 'Sheer Frustration.' It Did $1 Million in the First 9 Months and $20 Million in Year 4.

Courtney Toll and Annabel Love came up with their business idea during summer internships in college.

By Jessica Thomas
News and Trends

Feline Spirits Raises ₹5.2 Cr in Pre-Series A Led by Inflection Point Ventures

Feline Spirits is currently operational across 8 states and union territories, with a diverse portfolio and having served more than 20 lakh customer base. The brand said it continues to expand strategically across both private and government-owned markets.

By Entrepreneur Staff