Ferrari will begin deliveries of its first fully electric vehicle in October 2026, chief executive officer, Benedetto Vigna, announced on Tuesday, marking a major milestone for the iconic automaker as it steps into the era of electrification. The news came as Ferrari reported a 15 per cent jump in first-quarter core earnings and reaffirmed its financial outlook for the year, as reported by Reuters.

The electric model, a historic shift for a brand synonymous with powerful combustion engines, has been in the works for years. In February, Vigna said the EV would be revealed during Ferrari's capital markets day on October 9. However, in a post-earnings call this week, he clarified that the October event would only feature a glimpse into the car's "technological heart," rather than a full unveiling.

"This is part of a three-stage unveiling process," Vigna explained, with the world premiere of the vehicle now slated for the spring of 2025. "Deliveries... will commence just months after that, in October 2026."

It was the first time Ferrari disclosed the timeline for when its EV would reach customers. While the delay surprised some, it aligns with Ferrari's typical rollout rhythm, where models are delivered around nine months after their official debut.

An analyst, speaking anonymously to Reuters, noted the shift in expectations. "It sounded like there was some delay to Ferrari's launch plan, as one could have expected to see the car itself at the meeting this October," the analyst said.

Ferrari is not abandoning its roots entirely. The company confirmed it will continue producing internal combustion and hybrid models alongside its upcoming electric vehicles. In fact, hybrids, which Ferrari began selling in 2019, accounted for 51 per cent of its total car sales in 2023.

The move to electrification comes as the automotive industry faces mounting pressure to reduce emissions. For Ferrari, known for its engine acoustics and performance heritage, the transition represents both a technical and cultural evolution.

While the CEO offered no detailed specs or design features, the decision to stretch the unveiling across several stages indicates Ferrari's intent to control the narrative around its electric future carefully; ensuring that its first EV lives up to the brand's legacy while embracing the demands of a changing market.