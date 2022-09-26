Festive Season Sale In E-Commerce Portals Reported 28 Per Cent Increase

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

E-commerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart has reported an increase in the number of orders received, and the total e-commerce reported a 28 per cent increase in order quantity in the first two days of festival sale 2022 when compared to the first two days of the festival sale of 2021.

According to Unicommerce, a SaaS platform for post-purchase expertise administration, it is stated that, "Overall e-commerce reported 28 per cent order volume growth during the first two days of the festive season sale of 2022 as compared to the first two days festive sale of 2021. It has also found out that the personal care sector is the fastest growing, with over 70 per cent year-on-year (YoY) order volume growth during the first two days of the festive season sale of 2022.

In addition to this, Unicommerce also added that there was over 32 per cent YoY progress in festival order volumes for tier III cities and over 20 per cent progress in tier II volumes. Tier I cities reported a 28 per cent growth in order quantity progress.

Commenting on the same, Utkrishta Kumar, CXO, Business of Meesho, was quoted in the report as saying, "With 85 per cent of orders and 75 per cent of sellers coming from tier II cities, we are humbled to have created a far-reaching impact in the deepest corners of the country. We will continue to fuel the discoverability of hyperlocal businesses and products, empower MSMEs and further boost accessibility and affordability for our heterogenous base of consumers."

"While the segments have reported a 7 per cent YoY order volume growth, its huge growth in absolute terms, considering the high order volumes," added the Unicommerce.