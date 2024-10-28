Logistics and operations led hiring with a 70% increase in job postings, driven by quick commerce growth. Retail and e-commerce saw a 30% rise, while hospitality expanded by 25%.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Professional networking platform apna.co has witnessed a 20% year-on-year increase in job postings this festive season, totaling 2.16 lakh positions across logistics, e-commerce, and hospitality. This boost reflects a strategic rebound as businesses seek to drive higher consumer engagement following a slowdown due to summer and election periods. According to apna.co, companies are committed to surpassing last year's sales, fueling the demand for skilled hires.

Logistics and operations emerged as the frontrunners in hiring, recording a substantial 70% rise in job postings, supported by the rapid growth in quick commerce. Retail and e-commerce followed closely with a 30% increase, while the hospitality sector expanded by 25%.

Industry giants like Rapido, Delhivery, Ekart, and Shiprocket collectively listed over 30,000 openings for key roles, including warehouse managers, logistics associates, and delivery drivers, underscoring the increased demand for logistics personnel to manage the festive rush.

Nirmit Parikh, Founder and CEO of apna.co, explained, "At Apna, we typically start preparing for the festive season two months in advance. This year, anticipating a 20-25% surge in consumer demand, we initiated preparations even earlier to build a robust talent pipeline."

The retail and e-commerce sector has added approximately 18,000 roles for positions like Category Growth Managers, Sales Associates, and Customer Support Managers to enhance the consumer experience. In the hospitality sector, nearly 14,000 jobs were created, with quick-service restaurant (QSR) leaders like Jubilant Foodworks, Swiggy, and Zomato ramping up hiring to meet customer demand.

This hiring trend is notable not only in metro cities like Bangalore, Delhi-NCR, and Mumbai but also across tier-2 and tier-3 cities. Urban hubs such as Lucknow, Ahmedabad, and Bhopal have seen a 25% growth in job postings, driven by increased urbanisation and a surge in quick-service restaurants.

Parikh added, "Our targeted, sector-specific campaigns have enabled us to support hiring across logistics, e-commerce, and quick commerce, filling crucial roles and simplifying recruitment for our partners. Our success this season highlights Apna's dedication to addressing India's hiring needs."