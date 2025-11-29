Goenka is taking over the role from Harsha Vardhan Agarwal, Vice Chairman & Managing Director, Emami Limited. The announcement was made at the apex chamber's 98th Annual General Meeting and Annual Convention.

Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI), the non-governmental trade association and advocacy group, has announced that Anant Goenka, Vice Chairman, RPG Group, has been given the role of FICCI President for the 2025-26 term.

Goenka is taking over the role from Harsha Vardhan Agarwal, Vice Chairman & Managing Director, Emami Limited. The announcement was made at the apex chamber's 98th Annual General Meeting and Annual Convention.

FICCI also announced that Vijay Sankar, Chairman, The Sanmar Group, has been elevated to Senior Vice President of FICCI, and Puneet Dalmia, Vice President, FICCI & Managing Director & CEO, Dalmia Bharat Limited, has joined FICCI leadership as Vice President.

Anant Goenka currently serves as the Vice Chairman of the RPG Group, a USD 4.8 bn conglomerate with interests in the tyre, infrastructure, pharma, IT, and speciality sectors. He also serves as the Vice-President of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) and the former Chairman of the Automotive Tyre Manufacturers Association (ATMA).

Vijay Sankar also serves as the Chairman of The Sanmar Group, headquartered in Chennai, India, with manufacturing facilities in Mexico, Egypt, and several locations across South India. The Group has a presence in key industry segments such as chemicals, engineering technologies, and shipping, with a turnover capacity of approximately USD 1.6 billion.

Sankar is also an Independent Director on the Boards of TVS Motor Company Limited, Transport Corporation of India Limited, Oriental Hotels Limited, and Kaveri Retreats and Resorts Ltd. He is the Non-Executive Chairman of Chemplast Sanmar Limited.

Puneet Dalmia is currently serving as the Managing Director and CEO of Dalmia Bharat Limited. Before leading Dalmia Bharat, he co-founded JobsAhead.com in 1999, a successful dotcom venture that was later acquired by Monster.com in 2004.