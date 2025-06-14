Fidelity Raises Lenskart Valuation to $6.1 Billion Ahead of Anticipated IPO The valuation bump comes just months after Fidelity's previous assessment in November 2023, which pegged Lenskart's worth at $5.6 billion.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

Fidelity has marked up the valuation of omnichannel eyewear retailer Lenskart to $6.1 billion, according to its latest monthly portfolio update, reviewed by Economic Times. The revised valuation is based on data as of April 30, reflecting a steady upward trajectory for the Peyush Bansal-led company as it gears up for a public market debut.

The valuation bump comes just months after Fidelity's previous assessment in November 2023, which pegged Lenskart's worth at $5.6 billion. The change signals continued investor confidence in the company's growth and profitability prospects, especially as it edges closer to an initial public offering.

In June 2024, Lenskart raised $200 million through a secondary transaction, followed by an additional $20 million investment led personally by CEO Peyush Bansal. These deals pushed the company's funding total to nearly $1 billion, with the secondary round setting a valuation benchmark at $5 billion, a figure Fidelity had also participated in.

The latest valuation revision coincides with key steps Lenskart is taking toward its IPO, where it aims to raise $1 billion at a targeted valuation of $10 billion. As part of that process, the company recently converted its holding entity from a private to a public limited company, a development first reported by Entrackr. According to ET, Lenskart is also preparing to file its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) confidentially with the market regulator before the end of this month.

Financially, Lenskart has shown marked improvement. In FY24, the company narrowed its losses by 84 per cent, reducing them to INR 10 crore from INR 63 crore in FY23. Operational revenue also rose sharply—up 43 per cent to INR 5,427.7 crore. While results for FY25 are yet to be disclosed, the latest figures suggest a company moving toward sustained profitability ahead of a major public listing.

Founded in 2010, Lenskart has grown into one of India's most prominent consumer retail brands, blending e-commerce with a physical retail footprint.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Side Hustle

After a 12-Year-Old's Side Hustle Made Over $4,000 in 1 Day, He and His Dad Grew the Business to Nearly $50,000 a Month: 'It Takes Commitment'

Madden Forrest and his father, Steven, turned their passion for football into a lucrative business.

By Amanda Breen
News and Trends

How to Start a Business in IT

Today's digital economy puts technology at the heart of nearly every organization, from construction to fashion. That reality opens a world of opportunity for founders who bring fresh ideas, niche expertise, and customer-focused solutions to market.

By Isaac Shira
News and Trends

Chai Shots Nears $5M Round, Pehle Jaisa Secures $300K as Early-Stage Startups Attract Investor Attention

Both Chai Shots and Pehle Jaisa reflect a broader shift in the startup landscape—toward hyperlocal, purpose-driven innovation that blends cultural relevance with scalable business models.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Growing a Business

The Hidden Risk That Crashes Startups — Even the Profitable Ones

In uncertain markets, the most resilient businesses aren't the biggest—they're the most liquid, able to move fast, adapt quickly and survive when capital gets tight.

By Sarah Austin
News and Trends

Actor Sanya Malhotra Enters Wellness Sector with Launch of BREE Matcha

BREE Matcha introduces three core products—Everyday Matcha, Ceremonial Matcha, and a Ceremonial Matcha Kit—sourced directly from Kagoshima, Japan

By Entrepreneur Staff