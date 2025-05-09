CEO Sam Altman announced that Simo will report directly to him, allowing him to dedicate more time to research, computing infrastructure, and AI safety—key focus areas as OpenAI pursues the development of artificial general intelligence (AGI).

OpenAI has appointed Instacart CEO Fidji Simo to a newly created role—CEO of Applications—as the San Francisco-based artificial intelligence company sharpens its focus on translating research into consumer products like ChatGPT and Sora. Simo will oversee teams tasked with scaling these applications globally.

CEO Sam Altman announced that Simo will report directly to him, allowing him to dedicate more time to research, computing infrastructure, and AI safety—key focus areas as OpenAI pursues the development of artificial general intelligence (AGI).

"Applications brings together a group of existing business and operational teams responsible for how our research reaches and benefits the world, and Fidji is uniquely qualified to lead this group," Altman said. "She has already contributed a great deal as a board member, and I'm thrilled she's joining us full-time later this year."

Simo, who will step down as CEO of Instacart over the next few months, will remain Chair of the Board during the leadership transition. Instacart said it will announce a new CEO soon.

"Joining OpenAI at this critical moment is an incredible privilege and responsibility," said Simo. "This organisation has the potential of accelerating human potential at a pace never seen before, and I am deeply committed to shaping these applications toward the public good."

Simo also serves on the boards of OpenAI and Shopify and is the co-founder of the Metrodora Institute, a health clinic and research center. She holds degrees from UCLA Anderson and HEC Paris.

The announcement follows a significant corporate restructuring at OpenAI just days earlier. In a letter to employees, Altman revealed the company's for-profit arm will convert into a Public Benefit Corporation (PBC), while its non-profit parent retains full voting control—a move aimed at increasing transparency amid growing public and legal scrutiny.

The dual developments reflect OpenAI's evolving approach to both leadership and accountability as it navigates its mission to build beneficial superintelligence.