Fidji Simo Appointed as CEO of Applications at OpenAI Amid Strategic Shift CEO Sam Altman announced that Simo will report directly to him, allowing him to dedicate more time to research, computing infrastructure, and AI safety—key focus areas as OpenAI pursues the development of artificial general intelligence (AGI).

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Fidji Simo|LinkedIn

OpenAI has appointed Instacart CEO Fidji Simo to a newly created role—CEO of Applications—as the San Francisco-based artificial intelligence company sharpens its focus on translating research into consumer products like ChatGPT and Sora. Simo will oversee teams tasked with scaling these applications globally.

CEO Sam Altman announced that Simo will report directly to him, allowing him to dedicate more time to research, computing infrastructure, and AI safety—key focus areas as OpenAI pursues the development of artificial general intelligence (AGI).

"Applications brings together a group of existing business and operational teams responsible for how our research reaches and benefits the world, and Fidji is uniquely qualified to lead this group," Altman said. "She has already contributed a great deal as a board member, and I'm thrilled she's joining us full-time later this year."

Simo, who will step down as CEO of Instacart over the next few months, will remain Chair of the Board during the leadership transition. Instacart said it will announce a new CEO soon.

"Joining OpenAI at this critical moment is an incredible privilege and responsibility," said Simo. "This organisation has the potential of accelerating human potential at a pace never seen before, and I am deeply committed to shaping these applications toward the public good."

Simo also serves on the boards of OpenAI and Shopify and is the co-founder of the Metrodora Institute, a health clinic and research center. She holds degrees from UCLA Anderson and HEC Paris.

The announcement follows a significant corporate restructuring at OpenAI just days earlier. In a letter to employees, Altman revealed the company's for-profit arm will convert into a Public Benefit Corporation (PBC), while its non-profit parent retains full voting control—a move aimed at increasing transparency amid growing public and legal scrutiny.

The dual developments reflect OpenAI's evolving approach to both leadership and accountability as it navigates its mission to build beneficial superintelligence.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

IBM Replaced Hundreds of HR Workers With AI, According to Its CEO

IBM CEO Arvind Krishna said the move led to more hiring in other areas.

By Sherin Shibu
Business Culture

I Faced Burnout, Chaos and ADHD — Then My Leadership (and Startup) Took Off

Turning inner obstacles into breakthroughs has been a pivotal part of my journey as a founder. These four key principles helped.

By Bogdan Nesvit
Growing a Business

How Solopreneurs Can Grow Their Businesses Faster and Smarter by Borrowing These Strategies From the Startup World

Here's why solopreneurs should think like startup founders.

By Dmitry Solovyev
News and Trends

Footprints Preschool & Daycare Raises USD 7.5 Mn Series A from Tanglin

The funds will fuel the launch of new centres, enhance smart surveillance systems, scale AI-driven learning platforms, and improve digital engagement with parents.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Fireside-Backed 10Club Files for Insolvency Amid Roll-Up Model Challenges

According to RoC filings, 10Club is moving for insolvency as its assets are not sufficient to pay off its debts.

By Entrepreneur Staff