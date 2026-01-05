Maruti Suzuki's export portfolio in 2025 included 18 models, which were shipped to more than 100 countries across regions such as Latin America, Africa, Asia, and Europe.

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has retained its position as the country's largest passenger vehicle exporter for the fifth consecutive calendar year, reporting its highest-ever annual export volumes in 2025.

The company said that it shipped a total of 3.95 lakh vehicles during the year, marking a growth of over 21 percent compared to calendar year 2024.

Maruti Suzuki's export portfolio in 2025 included 18 models, which were shipped to more than 100 countries across regions such as Latin America, Africa, Asia, and Europe. Over the past five years, the company's exports have risen sharply, increasing by around 365 percent compared to 2020 levels.

A key development during the year was Maruti Suzuki's re-entry into European markets with the start of exports of the e VITARA, Suzuki's first battery electric vehicle. Exports of the electric SUV commenced in August 2025 from the company's Hansalpur facility in Gujarat. Since then, more than 13,000 units have been shipped to 29 countries, with Europe accounting for a majority of the destinations.

Managing Director and CEO Hisashi Takeuchi said, "This is a proud moment for the company as we record our highest-ever calendar year exports of 3.95 lakh units. It reflects India's manufacturing strength and trust of customers worldwide."

The year also saw strong performance from the Fronx compact SUV. In July 2025, the model became the fastest Indian SUV to reach the 1,00,000-unit export milestone, achieving the feat within 25 months of its global launch in June 2023.

Export data over recent years shows a clear upward trend. After a sharp jump in 2021 and moderate growth in 2022, export volumes plateaued in 2023 before regaining momentum in 2024. The pace of growth seen last year continued into 2025, reinforcing Maruti Suzuki's role in India's passenger vehicle export landscape.