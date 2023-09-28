In an official release the company said it plans to use the new capital to grow its engineering team and continue to evolve its product to solve different parts of the design process

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Figr, a startup works to leverage AI to transform the product design process, has raised $250,000 in pre-Seed funding from Antler India. The funding will be used to develop Figr's AI-powered platform that acts as a co-pilot for design teams to streamline ideation, design research, interface design, and front-end development.

"Traditional design workflows are fragmented across multiple tools and stakeholders, leading to a slow and disjointed product development process. Often there are multiple rounds of design changes between the designers and product owner resulting in long timelines. Figr's vision is to unify the entire journey from design research to deployment, enabling easy collaboration between the stakeholders," said Moksh Garg, co-founder and CEO, Figr.

In an official release the company said it plans to use the new capital to grow its engineering team and continue to evolve its product to solve different parts of the design process. Figr plans on investing in training powerful and versatile generative design models.

"Design discoverability space has largely lacked innovation but the recent developments in Generative AI present an opportunity to reimagine it from the ground up. We are excited to partner with Moksh and Chirag who are using their deep experience in product design and AI to build a one-stop product design ecosystem, from research to development," said Rajiv Srivatsa, partner, Antler India.

Figr was founded by Moksh Garg and Chirag Singla in 2023 to reduce the friction in creating digital products by using AI to strengthen design research, rapidly iterate interfaces, and enable collaboration with an aim of making product design more accessible.