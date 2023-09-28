Figr Raises $250,000 In Pre-Seed Funding In an official release the company said it plans to use the new capital to grow its engineering team and continue to evolve its product to solve different parts of the design process

By Teena Jose

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Company handout

Figr, a startup works to leverage AI to transform the product design process, has raised $250,000 in pre-Seed funding from Antler India. The funding will be used to develop Figr's AI-powered platform that acts as a co-pilot for design teams to streamline ideation, design research, interface design, and front-end development.

"Traditional design workflows are fragmented across multiple tools and stakeholders, leading to a slow and disjointed product development process. Often there are multiple rounds of design changes between the designers and product owner resulting in long timelines. Figr's vision is to unify the entire journey from design research to deployment, enabling easy collaboration between the stakeholders," said Moksh Garg, co-founder and CEO, Figr.

In an official release the company said it plans to use the new capital to grow its engineering team and continue to evolve its product to solve different parts of the design process. Figr plans on investing in training powerful and versatile generative design models.

"Design discoverability space has largely lacked innovation but the recent developments in Generative AI present an opportunity to reimagine it from the ground up. We are excited to partner with Moksh and Chirag who are using their deep experience in product design and AI to build a one-stop product design ecosystem, from research to development," said Rajiv Srivatsa, partner, Antler India.

Figr was founded by Moksh Garg and Chirag Singla in 2023 to reduce the friction in creating digital products by using AI to strengthen design research, rapidly iterate interfaces, and enable collaboration with an aim of making product design more accessible.
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

Related Topics

Funding Startups News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
News and Trends

Zeron Secures $500,000 In Seed Funding

The infusion of capital will be used towards fueling Zeron's ongoing research and development initiatives, advancing the frontiers of AI-powered cybersecurity, and expanding its global presence

By Teena Jose
News and Trends

FlexifyMe Raises $1 Million In Seed Funding

The funds will be used to further enhance the AI motion coach, making it available in local languages, and expanding the platform's reach in the MENA and North American regions

By Teena Jose
Business Plans

10 Simple Tips to Write a Successful Business Plan

In the new book "Write Your Own Business Plan," business expert Eric Butow takes the anxiety and confusion out of planning and offers an easy-to-follow roadmap to success.

By Entrepreneur Staff
By Emily Rella
News and Trends

Dunzo Announces Fresh Round Of Layoffs

The employees were officially informed of the latest layoffs by co-founder and CTO Mukund Jha in a short meeting on Friday

By Teena Jose
Business Ideas

105 Service Businesses to Start Today

With this many ideas to choose from, you have no excuse not to get started today with your own service business.

By Guen Sublette