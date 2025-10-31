The issue will open for public subscription on November 6 and close on November 10, 2025.

Finance Buddha (Finbud Financial Services Limited), a phygital retail loan aggregation platform, is set to raise up to INR 71.68 crore through its upcoming SME Initial Public Offering (IPO).

The issue will open for public subscription on November 6 and close on November 10, 2025. The company has fixed a price band of INR 140 to INR 142 per equity share. The anchor investor portion will open and close on November 4, ahead of the main issue.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of 50,48,000 equity shares and represents a 100% fresh offer, with no Offer for Sale component. Finance Buddha's shares are proposed to be listed on the NSE Emerge platform on November 13, 2025.

The proceeds will be utilised to strengthen its proprietary technology platform, fund expansion into new markets, and support growth initiatives.

SKI Capital Services Limited is the Book Running Lead Manager to the issue, while Skyline Financial Services Private Limited serves as the Registrar.

Founded in 2012 by Vivek Bhatia, Parth Pande, and Parag Agarwal, Finance Buddha provides access to personal, business, and home loans through banks and non-banking financial companies.

With operations across 30 states and 19,000 pincodes, its hybrid model integrates a strong agent-led marketplace with a growing digital platform.

The company reported a total income of INR 223 crore and a profit after tax of INR 8.5 crore in FY25, with an EBITDA margin of 6.7%. Over the past three years, its weighted average return on net worth stood at 32.78%.

Finance Buddha counts prominent investors such as Ashish Kacholia, the MS Dhoni Family Office, and Shankar V among its backers.

Co-founder Parag Agarwal said, "Finance Buddha has built a differentiated model that combines data intelligence, personalised guidance, and on-ground reach to make credit truly accessible. As we enter the public markets, our focus remains on scaling responsibly, strengthening governance, and creating long-term value for our stakeholders."